By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

The FDA is asking for public comment on a new program that would provide another safe alternative to patients looking to dispose of unused opioids.

Through a modification to the Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, pain pills dispensed in outpatient settings would include prepaid mail-back envelopes. The agency says this technique could prevent dangerous chemicals from seeping into landfills and the water supply. The prepaid envelopes with unused pills would be sent to DEA facilities, where staff would incinerate the contents.

“Prescribing opioids for durations and doses that do not properly match the clinical needs of the patient not only increases the chances for misuse, abuse, and overdose, but it also increases the likelihood of unnecessary exposure to unused medications,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD, said in a statement. "As we explore ways to further address this issue more broadly, the mail-back envelope requirement under consideration for these unused medications would complement current disposal programs and provide meaningful and attainable steps to improve the safe use and disposal.”

