By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is asking the healthcare sector to voluntarily commit to lowering emissions over the rest of this decade, requesting stakeholders sign a pledge in time for a summit in June.

In addition to cutting emissions in half by 2030, the pledge asks healthcare leaders to commit to going net zero by 2050, to publicly report progress, to complete an inventory of supply chain emissions, and to appoint an executive leader for the project. In June, the White House will host a summit to highlight this issue. American Hospital Association (AHA) President and CEO Rick Pollack praised the Biden administration’s “focus and dedication to this critical issue.”

“America’s hospitals and health systems see the public health effects of climate change first-hand, from buildings damaged during natural disasters to increases in asthma and other chronic conditions due to poor air quality,” Pollack said. “The social and structural factors that influence health, access to health insurance, exposure to pollution, and other factors also result in some communities bearing a disproportionate burden from extreme climate-related events.”

The percentage of greenhouse gas emissions that can be attributed to the healthcare industry varies. Worldwide, researchers have estimated that to be between 4.4% and 4.6%. In terms of greenhouse emissions just for the United States, researchers estimate the healthcare industry is responsible for around 9% to 10%. (In asking for this pledge, HHS officials put the estimate at 8.5%.)

“We need all players on the field confronting the climate crisis; sitting on the sidelines is not an option.” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “Every stakeholder group in America must step up, and collaboration across the public and private sector is key. At HHS, we stand ready to partner with as many players as possible. Reducing emissions and fighting climate change’s catastrophic and chronic impact on vulnerable people is key to building a healthier nation.”

In 2021, the United States pledged to create a cleaner healthcare industry at the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Also, the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) launched the Action Collaborative on Decarbonizing the U.S. Health Sector. This group’s steering committee includes representatives from HHS, AHA, the American Medical Association, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, and other stakeholders from pharmaceutical manufacturers, insurance providers, advocacy organizations, and institutions of higher education.

“We are encouraged by the bold and specific commitments to decarbonization that many organizations across the country have already made,” said Adm. Rachel Levine, MD, assistant secretary for health and co-chair of the NAM collaborative steering committee. “It is time for us to both celebrate those commitments and galvanize others to take this critical step.”