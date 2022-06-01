EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Johns Hopkins University’s engineering program helps students find solutions to patient safety issues. The students developed several projects to improve safety at the hospital.

Students work with hospital staff, physicians, and administrators.

Many student recommendations have been adopted over seven years.

Topics include reducing falls, infections, and burns.

Johns Hopkins Hospital is addressing patient safety issues in a unique way by collaborating with engineering students from Johns Hopkins University.

The students contribute as part of their work in the Strategies for Innovation and Growth class, led by Pam Sheff, PhD, director of the Center for Leadership Education and Master of Science in Engineering Management Program at Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.

At the end of a recent semester, 16 teams of engineering students presented their projects and recommendations to clinicians and administrators at the hospital. Recent projects included reducing the risk of cyberattacks on Johns Hopkins Hospital, reducing burn accidents for patients receiving home oxygen therapy, and improving OR efficiency.

The program began in 2015, and the hospital has adopted many of the recommendations from the engineering students. (See the story in this issue for summaries of two projects.)

For the engineering students, part of the project’s value is in learning to incorporate more than technology when addressing a problem, Sheff says. The work helps them understand process improvement and human learning factors rather than depending on only a technological fix.

“It’s been a completely amazing experience. We’ve worked out a system where we can accomplish a lot of good work that benefits our engineering students and the hospital,” Sheff says.

Stacey J. Marks, MS, academic program manager with the Johns Hopkins Institute for Clinical and Translational Research Training, Education, and Career Development Programs works with the engineering program and hospital administration to identify projects and match teams to the appropriate staff and physicians at the hospital.

The projects run for seven or eight weeks, with the first two weeks spent gathering data, Marks says. Then, the students create written recommendations and presentations for the hospital.

“It’s all patient safety-related, but it could be about process improvement, cost savings, or other aspects of patient safety, depending on the particular project,” Marks says. “Several projects have made direct improvements in patient safety by addressing things like reducing infection, proper training for surgical instruments, improved handwashing, fall prevention, and pressure injuries.”

Sheff says one noteworthy project addressed a problem reported by OR personnel. Sterile wrap was arriving in the OR with perforations, which made it useless. At first, Sheff was skeptical of students addressing that problem because she thought it would be simple to find the cause and fix it.

“It was actually a very complex project that related to the way the sterile wraps were being stored and packed across the hospital,” Sheff says. “It really was interesting, and they did figure out ways to get it to the operating rooms intact.”

Another project involved preventing burn injuries to COPD patients when they are sent home with oxygen. Most burn injuries resulted from the patient smoking while using oxygen. The team developed a prototype for a smoke sensor inside the nasal cannula supplying oxygen so the flow could be stopped if it senses a danger of combustion. That team is working to patent the device.

A recent project involved reducing falls in the psychiatric ward through better assessment of a patient’s medication use. Another addressed the same issue for geriatric patients.

“My engineering students respond so well to this project opportunity. They find the idea of using their engineering knowledge and skills to help improve safety to be very compelling, something they are excited about,” Sheff says.

