The following are examples of recent patient safety improvements suggested by engineering students at Johns Hopkins University.

Example 1: Improving compliance of surgical hand scrub.

Students participated in the Patient Safety Collaboration Program (PSCP) to reduce the risk of surgical site infections (SSI), which account for almost 20% of all hospital-acquired infections at Johns Hopkins Hospital. The students created “a three-prong approach to analyzing the problem that included interviews, observations, and surveys, and identified one of the most impactful causes: the low compliance of surgical hand scrub usage.”

Some units reported a hand-scrubbing compliance rate of only 7%. Over seven weeks, the students identified unclear training as the main reason for low compliance. The student proposed these tactics:

Long-term: Regularly train all surgical staff to inform them of updated sanitation requirements.

Short-term: Hang a poster near the scrub sinks to describe the scrubbing process. One person should be designated to monitor and collect data for surgical hand scrub.

The students also created a sample metric for responding to substandard hand scrub compliance:

Verbal warning;

Week one and two: Written warning;

One month of substandard performance: Strict action warning.

“Combining knowledge from different disciplines, the PSCP not only helped solve a real-world issue but also initiated the possibility of bridging engineering and the healthcare industry,” the students wrote.

Example 2: Epic user interface and notification problem.

Johns Hopkins Hospital uses the Epic electronic medical record system. However, staff reported the OR’s workflow management board was cluttered, inefficient, and difficult to interpret.

The students spent eight weeks interviewing staff and surveying potential solutions, finding Epic’s layout was represented in a vertical orientation that clinicians needed to spend extra time “deciphering the information on the board instead of capturing the information at first glance.”

The students made these recommendations: