By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

After reviewing dozens of randomized, controlled trials, investigators recently concluded consuming 2 or 3 grams per day of two specific types of omega-3 fatty acids could help patients lower blood pressure.

The authors found 71 relevant trials published between 1987 and 2020. The studies were conducted all over the world, with more than 4,900 participants between ages 22 and 86 years. Subjects consumed docosahexaenoic acid, eicosapentaenoic acid, or both (specific types of omega-3 fatty acids found in seafood or supplement pills). Over an average of 10 weeks, participants who consumed 2 to 3 grams daily of a combination of the two acids lowered their blood pressure by an average of 2 mmHg.

For subjects with high blood pressure, consuming 3 grams per day led to an average blood pressure decline of 4.5 mmHg. For patients with hypertension, those who consumed 5 grams per day lowered their blood pressure by an average of nearly 4 mmHg.

Notably, many participants consumed the acids via fish oil supplements rather than by eating food. In 2019, the FDA offered mixed opinions on omega-3 fatty acids. Although the agency said the evidence remains inconclusive regarding the fatty acids' benefits regarding blood pressure and heart disease, regulators did allow “qualified health statements” to be included on supplements containing docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid.

The American Heart Association recommends eating 3 or 4 ounces of fish each week as part of a heart healthy diet. The National Institutes of Health recommends consuming 1.1 to 1.6 grams of omega-3 fatty acids each day.

In a pooled analysis of four cohort studies, researchers studied mortality and major cardiovascular disease (CVD) events in more than 190,000 subjects to determine if there is a difference in the association of fish consumption with the risk of CVD or mortality between individuals with and individuals without CVD. They found a lower risk of major CVD and total mortality associated with higher fish intake of at least 175 g weekly among high-risk individuals or patients with vascular disease.

For more on this and related subjects be sure to read the latest issues of Clinical Cardiology Alert, Integrative Medicine Alert, and Internal Medicine Alert.