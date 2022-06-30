By Rebecca B. Perkins, MD, MSc

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Boston University School of Medicine/Boston Medical Center

SYNOPSIS: In a study of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, researchers evaluated cancer protection over up to 11 years of follow-up. During this time, the authors noted 100% vaccine efficacy at preventing HPV-associated cancers.

SOURCE: Lehtinen M, Lagheden C, Luostarinen T, et al. Human papillomavirus vaccine efficacy against invasive, HPV-positive cancers: Population-based follow-up of a cluster-randomised trial. BMJ Open 2021;11:e050669.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is associated with six types of human cancers, as well as pregnancy complications, including preterm delivery.1-4 HPV vaccination has been recommended in more than 180 countries since 2006.5 Countries with high vaccination rates already have noted decreases in HPV prevalence, cervical precancers, and cervical cancers.6-8 A study from Australia also indicated reductions in preterm births and small for gestational age infants as women vaccinated as adolescents begin to make up most of the pregnant population.9

Because HPV vaccination is recommended in early adolescence, more than a decade before most HPV exposures, concerns have been raised about duration of protection. In addition, the clinical trials were based on prevention of precancers, but did not have cancer outcomes.10

Lehtinen et al examined the development of invasive cancers among randomized cohorts of phase III clinical trials of bivalent and quadrivalent HPV vaccines.11 A total of 3,341 vaccinated women and 16,536 unvaccinated controls were followed by the Finnish Cancer Registry, starting at trial cessation in either 2007 or 2009. Women were followed for the development of invasive cancer through 2019. Over 11 years of follow-up, 17 HPV-positive cancers were identified, including 14 cervical, one vaginal, one vulvar, and one tongue cancer. All cancers occurred in unvaccinated women; none occurred in the vaccinated group. Intention-to-treat vaccine efficacy was estimated at 100% (P < 0.05).

This study indicates HPV vaccination confers long-term protection against a variety of HPV-related cancers. In the United States alone, nearly 44,000 HPV-associated cancers are diagnosed annually.12 Most of these could be prevented with HPV vaccination in adolescence.3

However, HPV vaccination rates in the United States remain below national goals, and also are lower than rates for the other adolescent vaccines: tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis and meningococcus.13,14 Furthermore, adolescent vaccination, particularly HPV vaccination, decreased substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic.15

Vaccine misinformation and anti-vaccination sentiment increased over the past decade, and the volume of misinformation accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organization cites vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 threats to global health.16 The rise of social media has led to the rapid promulgation of anti-vaccine misinformation.17-19 Unfortunately, public health messaging has not reached the same sophistication or success as anti-vaccine messaging. In fact, public health messages intended to provide education on the importance of vaccines may unintentionally reinforce negative beliefs.20,21

Nonetheless, healthcare providers remain the most trusted source of vaccine information, and their recommendations are the strongest predictors of vaccine acceptance.22-24 To protect today’s adolescents from HPV-associated cancers in adulthood, it is incumbent upon all providers to ensure parents and adolescents receive high-quality vaccine recommendations. Yet, continuing to combat misinformation can be fatiguing to providers and lead to burnout.25 The data from Lehtinen et al may be motivating for both clinicians and parents.

