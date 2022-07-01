The following is a list of some nonprofit funds and resources available to pregnant people who live in abortion-ban states and are seeking abortion care that they cannot afford:
- Abortion care in Las Vegas. The Wild West Access Fund of Nevada was co-founded in 2021 by Carla Ramazan, whose aunt was one of thousands of women who died from an illegal abortion in Romania. This fund can help people find an abortion care provider and cover the costs of their abortion procedure and other expenses.1,2 Through February 2022, the fund raised more than $75,000 in donations and grants and helped more than 160 people pay for some of their abortion costs.2
- Buckle Bunnies Fund. A group of Texans, who identify as young queer folks, started the fund in April 2020, helped by unpaid volunteers. The fund helps people access abortions and delivers Plan B/sexual health kits.3
- Carolina Abortion Fund. Founded by clinic defenders, the fund offers a toll-free helpline that provides financial and emotional support to callers in North and South Carolina. Its website includes information in English and Spanish. The fund also uses a free text line, called Text Abby, for teens with questions about abortion access when they need parental permission or judicial waiver.4
- National Network of Abortion Funds. This website is a clearinghouse of abortion funds across the nation. Using an interactive map, people can find funds that cover their state or region. There also is a state-by-state list with links to obtaining more information and to donate.5
- Indigenous Women Rising. The fund is open to all indigenous people seeking an abortion in the United States and Canada.6
- The Brigid Alliance. The referral-based service arranges and funds personalized travel support, including long-distance travel, to those seeking abortion care in hostile environments. The Brigid Alliance helps people seeking abortion care after the first trimester and works with a community of abortion funds, clinics, and partner organizations nationwide. The organization offers support, such as meals, child care, and other associated travel costs, including gas, tolls, parking, and mobile phones. The organization has provided travel and logistical support to about 2,000 people from 45 states and six countries to providers in New York, New Mexico, Colorado, Washington, DC, and Maryland.7
- National Abortion Federation. This is the professional association of abortion providers. The federation also provides direct services to patients through a toll-free, multilingual hotline for abortion referrals and financial assistance in the United States and Canada. The organization offers confidentiality and case management services as well as limited financial assistance to help with the cost of care and travel-related expenses.8
- ARC-Southeast. The Access Reproductive Care–Southeast fund works with people in six states in the Southeast to support them in accessing reproductive care. ARC-Southeast offers a monthly confidential peer-to-peer support group, called Sow.Now.What., for people who have undergone abortions. The organization’s volunteer network provides rides, child care, interpretation, and other aid to people seeking abortion care. The organization’s health line is available for callers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.9