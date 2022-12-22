Alzheimer’s Research Funding Receives Boost

By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

Advocates are applauding the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill, which Congress released this week and includes several victories for Alzheimer’s and dementia research.

The bill earmarks $47.5 billion for the National Institutes of Health, including an increase of $226 million for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias research. There is $33 million to fund the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, which directs the CDC to strengthen the public health infrastructure by implementing effective Alzheimer's interventions focused on public health issues (e.g., increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk, and supporting caregivers).

“Thanks to our outstanding bipartisan congressional champions and advocates, we are advancing policies and investing in research that will improve health outcomes and access to effective treatments,” said Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Association chief public policy officer and Alzheimer’s Impact Movement’s executive director. “These policy advancements will make a difference for individuals living with Alzheimer’s today and for future generations.”

The budget also calls for strengthening the FDA’s accelerated approval path so patients can access breakthrough therapies faster. Lawmakers included portions of the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act, specifically provisions to expand participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s and other dementia clinical trials.

“While tremendous progress is being made across the scientific community toward treatment, we must do more to ensure that no one is left behind, especially communities most affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Carl V. Hill, PhD, MPH, Alzheimer’s Association chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

The Alzheimer’s Association has petitioned the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to remove the requirements for Coverage with Evidence Development for FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid to treat Alzheimer’s.

“Each day matters when it comes to slowing the progression of this disease,” said Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer’s Association president and incoming chief executive officer. “The current CMS policy to severely limit access to these treatments eliminates people’s options, is resulting in continued irreversible disease progression, and contributes to greater health inequities. That’s not acceptable.”

