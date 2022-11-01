By Melinda Young

From a case management perspective, behavioral health patients — particularly those with substance use disorders — can be challenging. But a care management program at one health system has resulted in a 30% decrease in readmissions.

Housing issues, loneliness, and financial strains contributed to readmissions.

Care managers can identify patients’ social determinants of health needs, help them bridge the gap, and make connections to local agencies and providers.

Care managers also can learn more about patients’ trauma, which can be a driver of some of their health problems.

Providers often face challenges keeping their behavioral health patients stable and healthy. But care management is a potential solution.

Data from a recent quality improvement initiative suggest an intervention that includes care management for medically complex, higher-need individuals is associated with lower readmissions to inpatient substance use disorder facilities than standard treatment.1

“We’re always looking to find ways to reduce readmission to inpatient care, which is costly in financial dollars and quality of life,” says Shari Hutchison, MS, PMP, lead study author and project director for the Community Care Behavioral Health Organization in Pittsburgh. Community Care is a nonprofit managed care organization that contracts as a payor with mental and behavioral health treatment providers in the community for a Medicaid population. The organization provides no direct patient treatment.

“There is a 30% decrease in readmissions,” Hutchison explains. “The readmission rate of those who met with a care manager was 30% lower than the readmission rate for those who didn’t meet with a care manager.”

Care management proved crucial to success. “We have several initiatives aimed at decreasing readmission,” Hutchison adds. “This care management intervention is state of the art. [It] probably is our best intervention and the most effective at decreasing readmission.”

The care management program helps patients link to outpatient care or other ambulatory care and to integrate into their community.

One reason for the program’s success is its focus on social determinants of health and the other factors that can affect readmission. For instance, care managers meet with patients to discuss reasons for readmission. These could be a lack of social support, legal issues, or other factors.

“When we looked at the factors that contributed to readmission, we found a lot of individuals had housing issues and wanted support for their housing,” Hutchison says.

Other social determinants of health include access to prescriptions and psychosocial factors, says Jamie F. Edwards, LCSW, study co-author and senior director of care management and customer service at the Community Care Behavioral Health Organization.

“There may be a lack of activity during the day, loneliness, financial strains, physical health issues,” Edwards says. “We’re looking at primary drivers for readmissions.”

Patients Lack Social Support

Care managers are especially important for a population affected by behavioral and mental health problems because so many of these individuals are isolated and lack family and social support.

“Often, they are the people who have burned all their bridges, and community care managers are the people who don’t go away,” Edwards notes. “It’s very important for us to make sure we’re that safety net and know where they are and that we’re always there to help them.”

Once a care manager identifies a housing need or another social determinant of health, the goal is to bridge the gap and help the person connect to agencies and providers that can address those direct needs.

“I refer to care managers as engagement agents,” Edwards says. “Those individuals try to work with members to identify where they are and to try to build from there.”

Care managers understand the local culture and complexities. They know which community organizations and services can be the most useful.

“We’re not only filling the gap at the moment. The goal is to sustain and maintain success for that individual over time, and so we avoid readmission and further trauma,” Edwards explains.

For this particularly vulnerable population, trauma is common and difficult to avoid. Even entering an inpatient mental health facility can be traumatic.

“Anytime someone is leaving their home environment, it could be a traumatic experience,” Edwards says. “Many of our individuals experienced serious trauma as youths or in their adult lives. Our goal is to minimize trauma wherever we can.”

Care Managers Build Rapport

Although the care management program is focused on preventing readmissions, the intervention also is designed to help care managers build rapport with patients.

“It did decrease the odds of readmission, especially for readmission to a substance use disorder facility,” Hutchison notes. “It increased the odds they would have a follow-up appointment at a community-based provider, which is very important.”

Clients who were readmitted were more likely to be unemployed and less likely to be a family caregiver. These factors can contribute to readmission, Hutchison says.

While care managers help people address barriers as they arise, the intervention also addresses social determinants of health with a long-term plan, such as a program that encourages patients to seek employment and build financial independence.

“It’s not a separate program,” Hutchison explains. “It’s a department within community care that is working with others in the role of improving employment.”

The organization’s recovery staff work with the state department of health and human services to educate providers and membership around working opportunities.

“Our internal subject matter experts work in coaching and consulting to identify gaps in systems and processes,” Edwards says. “We identify pitfalls and spread the word so others don’t go through those pitfalls.” They also collaborate with treatment providers to improve engagement in the recovery and wellness process.

When Hutchison, Edwards, and colleagues assessed results between the people who received the intervention and met with a care manager vs. those who did not, they found lower readmission rates for those who received the care management intervention.

“It was effective and successful in helping the members,” Hutchison says. “The people who met with a care manager had 6% vs. 8.6% readmission.” The overall impact for the large population of patients was substantial, she notes.

The organization has expanded the care management program by identifying different cohorts of people to intervene sooner with those in the target population. “We expanded to have admission interviews,” Edwards explains. “If it’s the first time for someone going into the hospital or rehab facility, we looked at this cohort to see how we can target them sooner rather than waiting until someone is readmitted.”

The expanded screening process reviews a patient’s social determinants of health. Care managers call clients to provide education, information, referrals, and connections.

“Most of the time, pre-pandemic, our interviews were face to face with members. We’re getting back to that because that is really a lot of our initiative — the face-to-face interaction with members and providers,” Edwards explains. “COVID caused us to pivot, and so now we’re able to expand by offering phone calls as well.”

There is no set endpoint for care management. Care managers will continue to meet with patients for as long as he or she needs it — even if it is for years.

“Our care managers, when they work with the member, may identify housing or employments needs, so they’ll get the individual connected with the right vocational rehab or treatment service to help them with those needs,” Edwards says. “Then, they serve as consultants for providers to guide them through the process.”

For example, one care manager met with a hospital patient, and later visited the shelter where the person was staying. Following a gut feeling that something was wrong, the care manager found out the client was missing from another state and helped reunite the family.

In another case, “we had a woman who was bitten by a bat in her apartment, and she had the rabies shots,” Edwards recalls. “A community health worker reached out to the landlord and got an exterminator because of an infestation of bats.”

Those are examples of how challenging social determinants of health barriers are to the target population’s health and welfare.

“The ability to wrap around people to keep them from street homelessness is important,” Edwards says. “It’s the work that happens between the care manager and community health workers to help people be successful and engaged. It’s a nice way for us to connect with our members.”

