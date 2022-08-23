Aydin Zahedivash, MD, MBA, Department of Pediatrics, Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Stanford School of Medicine, Palo Alto, CA

Kevin Kuo, MD, MHPE, Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Intensive Care, Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Stanford School of Medicine, Palo Alto, CA

Andrea Fang, MD, Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Stanford School of Medicine, Palo Alto, CA

Steven M. Winograd, MD, FACEP, Attending Emergency Physician, Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, NY

Early recognition and management of pediatric shock is critical for acute care providers. The authors review the subtle presentations, different approaches, and management strategies to effectively manage the different types of pediatric shock.

— Ann M. Dietrich, MD, FAAP, FACEP, Editor

Introduction

Clinicians working in the emergency department (ED) setting need to be adept at recognizing and treating pediatric shock because many of the critical points in management occur within the first hours of presentation. Recently, there has been active growth in pediatric shock research and guideline development. This article will review the latest literature on pediatric shock, discuss basic physiologic principles, and equip clinicians to practice the latest evidence-based management.

Septic shock is the most well-studied form of pediatric shock. Children admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for septic shock have mortality rates as high as 23%.1-3 One-third of pediatric septic shock patients develop organ dysfunction, and nearly 20% of survivors develop new functional disability.4 Therefore, early recognition and treatment are critical to reducing morbidity and mortality. Within 60 minutes, unresolved shock can induce epithelial cell and organ injury, and early shock reversal is associated with 68% reduced mortality.5,6 Given that many cases of shock first present to the ED, prudent management is essential to improving outcomes.

The approach to shock in pediatric patients varies significantly from that in adults. Whereas most adults present in distributive shock caused by sepsis, hypovolemic shock is the most common type in children.7 Additionally, pediatric physiology creates key differences in the diagnosis and management of shock compared to the care of adults.

Younger infants and neonates particularly depend mainly on heart rate to raise cardiac output. In addition to tachycardia, younger infants and children often maintain perfusion by increasing peripheral vascular resistance and venous tone to compensate for their relative inability to increase contractility and stroke volume. As a result, they are less likely to show hypotension at initial presentation. These differences have important implications for management and are discussed further in this article.

A note regarding neonatal care: Neonatal shock and sepsis management often encompass patients up to 60 days of age and carry unique nuances that are beyond the scope of this article. Beneficial resources include the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics guideline on neonatal fever management in well-appearing infants as well as the Neonatal Resuscitation Program management algorithms, which are stratified by the appearance of the neonate on initial presentation.8,9

Pathophysiology and Etiology

The pathophysiology of shock fundamentally involves a mismatch between metabolic supply and demand of vital organs, which is regulated by cardiac output and vascular blood flow dynamics. There are a number of causes, and shock is not always associated with hypotension. Shock can be characterized into five main types: hypovolemic, cardiogenic, distributive, neurogenic, and obstructive.

Hypovolemic Shock

Hypovolemic shock is caused by decreased blood volume because of either excessive losses (i.e., vomiting and diarrhea) or inadequate intake (i.e., a child unable to eat or drink). Vomiting and diarrhea because of gastrointestinal infections are the most common etiologies of hypovolemic shock worldwide.10,11 Diarrhea alone is responsible for approximately half a million deaths in children younger than 5 years of age and is the fourth most common cause of death in this age group.12,13 If left untreated, systemic vasoconstriction leads to tissue ischemia. Release of inflammatory cytokines from ischemic tissue further worsens capillary leakage, worsening the hemodynamic shock.

Cardiogenic Shock

Cardiogenic shock is caused by decreased cardiac contractility and cardiac output. Common examples of cardiogenic shock include myocarditis, dysrhythmia, and congenital heart disease. In a child with congenital heart disease, however, shock caused by a vascular obstruction (i.e., coarctation of the aorta) is classified as obstructive shock. In cardiogenic shock state, physiologic responses similar to hypovolemic shock are seen in an attempt to restore perfusion (i.e., increased heart rate and systemic vasoconstriction). However, unlike hypovolemic shock, in cardiogenic shock, it is important to pay careful attention to fluid administration to avoid worsening heart failure.

Distributive Shock

Distributive shock is caused by inappropriate vasodilation and pooling of blood in the peripheral vasculature. Vasodilation largely is caused by an overactive immune response to either a pathogen or toxin (sepsis) or an allergen (anaphylaxis). Septic shock is the most common form of distributive shock. Although septic shock is a form of distributive shock, most younger children in septic shock will present with elevated systemic vascular resistance (SVR) — causing “cold shock” — to compensate for their relative inability to elevate cardiac stroke volume and contractility compared to adults.14,15 This is differentiated from “warm shock,” named because vasodilation leads to warm extremities, flash capillary refill (refill time < 1 second), and decreased SVR.

Neurogenic Shock

Neurogenic shock is most commonly caused by a traumatic spinal cord or brain injury, which disrupts sympathetic stimulation of vascular smooth muscle tone, leading to hypotension. In this case, SVR is decreased, but there is no sympathetic stimulus to oppose the vagal tone, and the body is unable to produce tachycardia in response to the hypotension. These patients will present with bradycardia, which is a distinguishing difference between neurogenic shock and other forms of shock, which usually present with tachycardia.

Obstructive Shock

Obstructive shock is caused by an obstruction of blood flow that reduces cardiac output and organ perfusion. This can be because of cardiac tamponade, tension pneumothorax, intravascular lesions (thrombus), or vascular or cardiac outflow tract abnormalities (hypoplastic left heart syndrome, aortic coarctation, etc.). In infants between 1-3 weeks of age presenting with signs of obstructive shock, it is important to consider congenital heart disease, given the typical closure of the ductus arteriosus at this time.

Clinical Features

Shock subtypes can be distinguished by reviewing vital signs and assessing perfusion, summarized in the next section and in Table 1.10,16

Table 1. Overview of Shock Types, Symptoms, and Diagnoses Type of Shock Symptoms Example Diagnoses Hypovolemic Increased heart rate

Decreased blood pressure

Decreased cardiac output

Delayed capillary refill

Cool extremity temperature Dehydration (diarrhea, diabetes insipidus, diabetes mellitus)

Burn

Hemorrhage Cardiogenic Increased heart rate

Decreased blood pressure

Decreased cardiac output

Delayed capillary refill

Cool extremity temperature Myocarditis

Congenital heart disease

Arrhythmia

Metabolic derangements

Kawasaki disease

Drug intoxication Distributive Increased heart rate

Decreased blood pressure

Increased or decreased cardiac output

Flash (early) or delayed (late) capillary refill

Warm or cool extremity temperature Sepsis

Anaphylaxis Neurogenic Increased heart rate

Decreased blood pressure

Decreased cardiac output

Flash or normal capillary refill

Warm extremity temperature Spinal cord or traumatic brain injury Obstructive Increased heart rate

Decreased blood pressure

Decreased cardiac output

Delayed capillary refill

Cool extremity temperature Massive pulmonary embolus

Pericardial effusion

Tension pneumothorax

Cardiac tumor Adapted from Shaw KN, Bachur RG, eds. Fleisher & Ludwig’s Textbook of Pediatric Emergency Medicine. 8th ed. Wolters Kluwer; 2021.

Vital Signs

Vital signs are fundamental to the diagnosis of pediatric shock. In children, the heart rate often is the first vital sign to be abnormal, and hypotension is a relatively late finding.14 Hypotension should be diagnosed using age-appropriate thresholds. There are many different formulas for hypotension thresholds in children, and one simple formula using systolic blood pressure (SBP) defines hypotension as SBP < 70 + (age) × 2.17 Note that this formula will over-classify infants and younger children with hypotension and will under-classify adolescents with hypotension.

Alternatively, the Society of Critical Care Medicine has suggested SBP thresholds to define hypotension in healthcare systems without intensive care:18

Age < 1 year: SBP < 50 mmHg

Age 1-5 years: SBP < 60 mmHg

Age 5+ years: SBP < 70 mmHg

Or, the presence of cool extremities, capillary refill > 3 seconds, and weak or fast pulse19

History and Physical Examination Findings

Each subtype of shock has its own unique history and physical exam findings that can help identify the cause of shock and guide its management.

Hypovolemic Shock. This can present with a decrease in mental status, skin turgor, sunken eyes, capillary refill, and, in infants, a sunken fontanelle. The history will help distinguish hypovolemic shock from other types of shock. Hemorrhagic shock must be identified in trauma and suspected trauma patients via the trauma survey. Bedside ultrasound can provide a focused assessment with sonography in trauma (FAST) exam to identify possible intraabdominal or pericardial bleeding.

Cardiogenic Shock. Cardiogenic shock will present with findings suggestive of heart failure, which distinguish it from hypovolemic shock. The history should include assessment of chest pain, syncope, or known cardiac anomalies or medications. In addition to peripheral perfusion abnormalities, physical exam findings suggestive of cardiogenic shock include jugular venous distention in the neck, new or evolving cardiac murmur or gallop, respiratory distress, hepatomegaly, or peripheral edema. Note that, in children, hepatomegaly often is a more reliable way to assess for right heart failure, as opposed to peripheral edema, which is a key finding in adults. Using ultrasonography, pulmonary edema can be seen as a consequence of left heart failure, a distended inferior vena cava (IVC) can indicate right heart failure, and echocardiogram can reveal left and/or right ventricular dysfunction.

Distributive Shock. The history should be tailored to identify any sources of infection (fevers, malaise, presence of implanted hardware, catheters, or medical devices) or allergen exposure (food, medication, or environmental triggers). Patients who are immunocompromised because of primary disease or secondary to immunosuppressive therapy for malignancy are at particularly high risk for decompensation from infection.

In cases of anaphylaxis, physical exam findings include facial, oral, or perioral swelling, wheezing or stridor, and an urticarial rash.

In cases of septic shock, common features include abnormal pulse quality (diminished or bounding), abnormal capillary refill (prolonged or flash), abnormally warm or cool extremities, and tachypnea (in cases of pneumonia or metabolic acidosis). Skin findings associated with septic shock include erythroderma (suggestive of toxin-mediated processes) or petechiae or purpura (suggestive of disseminated intravascular coagulation).

It is important to identify sepsis early since it is a precursor to septic shock. Although adult sepsis and septic shock definitions were revised in 2016 with the “Sepsis-3” criteria, formal revisions to pediatric definitions have yet to be made, and the 2005 Pediatric Sepsis Consensus Congress (PSCC) nomenclature still is widely used. According to the 2005 PSCC, pediatric sepsis is defined as a suspected or proven infection with an abnormal leukocyte count or core temperature (> 38.5°C or < 36°C) combined with either an abnormal heart rate or respiratory rate. Severe sepsis is defined as sepsis with either cardiovascular dysfunction or acute respiratory distress syndrome — or two or more other organ dysfunctions. Therefore, septic shock is the subset of patients with severe sepsis who have cardiovascular dysfunction.20

Neurogenic Shock. Cases of neurogenic shock should include a careful trauma evaluation and neurological exam to assess for risk of spinal cord or traumatic brain injury.

Obstructive Shock. In cases of obstructive shock, evidence of blood flow obstruction will be apparent and can help distinguish it from cardiogenic or hypovolemic shock. As in cases of cardiogenic shock, jugular venous distention may be present in the neck, and hepatomegaly can indicate venous congestion. Additional physical exam findings can suggest obstructive physiology. Although Beck’s triad of distended neck veins, hypotension, and diminished heart sounds classically has been associated with cardiac tamponade, these findings occur in the minority of cases. In cases of suspected tension pneumothorax, assess for unilateral decreased or absent breath sounds. Additionally, differences in strength or quality of upper and lower extremity pulses could indicate differential perfusion, which can be seen with an aortic arch interruption or aortic coarctation. On point-of-care ultrasound, a distended IVC can indicate venous congestion, right ventricular dilation or systolic dysfunction can be present in cases of pulmonary embolism, and pericardial effusion can be seen in cases of cardiac tamponade.

Risk Stratifying Elements of History and Physical Exam

Hypotension and Capillary Refill. In a study of community pediatric EDs, Carcillo et al showed a progressive increase in mortality with worsening hemodynamic findings on physical exam. In their study, patients with hypotension or abnormal capillary refill (more than 3 seconds capillary refill time or with mottled extremities) had a mortality rate of 4.4% and 7.6%, respectively. When patients presented with both hypotension and abnormal capillary refill, the mortality rate was 26.9%.6 Therefore, patients with a combination of hypotension and capillary refill should be given careful attention with a low threshold to initiate treatment quickly and aggressively titrate vasoactive medications.

Shock Index. The shock index (SI) is defined as heart rate divided by SBP. SI has been shown to be twice as accurate as hypotension alone in predicting patients with blunt trauma who needed surgery, endotracheal intubation, or blood transfusion.21 In cases of septic shock, SI was associated with significantly higher mortality rates in pediatric patients.22

Suggested cutoffs for SI in children based on age-appropriate normal vital signs include:23

Ages 4-6 years: SI > 1.22;

Ages 7-12 years: SI > 1.0;

Ages 13-16 years: SI > 0.9

Missed Cases of Sepsis. As previously mentioned, sepsis is an important precursor to pediatric shock. In a recent study at a tertiary care children’s hospital, patients with missed sepsis were more likely to progress into shock and were four times as likely to require vasoactive support.24 Of patients in whom sepsis was missed, 68% had a prior PICU-level stay, 53% had a significant underlying neurologic abnormality, 28% had documented limited vascular access, 23% had a central line, and 15% were tracheostomy/ventilator dependent.24 Therefore, more scrutiny should be given to children with significant medical history, neurological abnormalities that might affect examination, or presence of medical devices/hardware.

Management

To begin, Davis et al constructed an algorithm to follow to manage shock in infants and children, which is available online at https://bit.ly/3Jt8Gu9.25

Immediate Interventions

After diagnosis or development of heightened suspicion for shock based on the clinical features previously described (i.e., decreased mental status and perfusion), management should begin with respiratory and hemodynamic stabilization.

Airway and Breathing. Within the first five minutes of shock recognition, all patients should receive supplemental oxygen via a 100% nonrebreather mask or high-flow nasal cannula while providers stabilize the patient’s hemodynamics. In a state of hemodynamic shock, supplemental oxygenation can help enhance oxygen delivery and counter poor perfusion. If any form of positive pressure ventilation (PPV) is needed, note that it will reduce cardiac preload because of the increased intrathoracic pressure. Therefore, fluids and vasoactive medications may be needed sooner than usual with the initiation of PPV.

Circulation. Patients in shock ideally should have two large-bore peripheral intravenous (IV) lines placed. While early IV fluids are a cornerstone of management, first, check for any signs of fluid overload (i.e., pulmonary rales, hepatomegaly, or peripheral edema) that could suggest underlying cardiac dysfunction.

IV fluid boluses should be given in 20 mL/kg increments over five to 10 minutes, and the clinician should reassess vitals and physical exam after each bolus. Development of hepatomegaly or rales suggests fluid overload or developing heart failure and should prompt a reassessment prior to administering further fluid resuscitation. In children who might be experiencing heart failure or fluid overload (i.e., patient with congenital heart disease or renal failure), boluses of 5-10 mL/kg are advisable. In the first 60 minutes, fluid resuscitation can include up to a total of 60 mL/kg of fluid, after which the case is considered to be fluid-refractory.10 There is emerging evidence that the ratio of the caliber of the IVC to that of the aorta (Ao) predicts fluid responsiveness. Evidence suggests that an initial IVC:Ao ratio of less than 0.6 to 0.8 predicts a more favorable response to IV fluids.26,27

There is ongoing debate regarding fluid choice for resuscitation in cases of hemodynamic shock. In randomized controlled trials of critically ill adults, there have been mixed results when comparing crystalloid fluids containing high concentrations of chloride (such as normal saline solutions) vs. balanced crystalloids (such as lactated Ringer’s solution). There is evidence showing that balanced crystalloids have a lower incidence of hyperchloremic metabolic acidosis, acute kidney injury, and death, but recent studies have found minimal to no differences in outcomes.28-30 No randomized controlled trials have been done in pediatric patients, but observational studies have associated a decreased risk of mortality with using balanced solutions for resuscitation, possibly because of the decreased risk of metabolic acidosis.31,32 While fluid choice in the ED represents a small fraction of time in a patient’s care, one can consider resuscitation with lactated Ringer’s solution if it is available.

Peripheral IV sites can be used for initial vasoactive medication administration. General agreement in the latest literature is that the risks of adverse events is low, especially if the duration of infusion is less than two hours.33-35 These adverse events include peripheral IV line infiltration and local extravasation causing tissue ischemia, with an incidence of about 3%.33 While the median duration of vasopressor infusion studied in children is approximately four to six hours, infiltration and extravasation generally occurs within two hours of infusion.33-35 If IV access is not possible, intraosseous access can be established for fluid and blood administration as well as infusion of vasoactive medications. Central access is necessary if the patient’s shock is fluid refractory and if advanced hemodynamic monitoring is necessary (i.e., central venous pressure). If PICU transfer is delayed, arterial line placement in the ED can help to provide continuous blood pressure monitoring.

Blood Cultures. Blood cultures are important in the ongoing management of septic shock. Obtaining blood cultures, however, should not delay administration of antibiotics.36 While the turnaround time of blood culture results makes their use limited in the ED, emerging technologies may increase the speed of blood culture results to as little as 10-30 minutes.37-39 These mass spectrometry, enzyme-linked, and polymerase chain reaction-based strategies are in various stages of development and have the potential to become increasingly relevant tools in the management of pediatric septic shock in the ED.

Antibiotic Timing. Although considerable data exist regarding antibiotic administration for pediatric septic shock, the Surviving Sepsis Campaign (SSC) has formalized many aspects of management with its inaugural evidence-based international guidelines for sepsis management released in 2020. The SSC guidelines reviewed studies on antibiotic administration in children with pediatric sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock, and concluded that the significance of antibiotic timing varies with illness severity. For children presenting in septic shock, there is evidence that starting antimicrobial therapy within one hour of septic shock recognition improves morbidity and mortality.18,40 Ideally, antibiotic administration should occur within the first five minutes of diagnosis as a part of resuscitation.

Antibiotic timing for patients not yet in shock, however, is an area of current debate. While we recommend antibiotic administration within one hour of diagnosis for patients in shock, for patients with sepsis-related organ dysfunction without shock, the evidence dictating antibiotic timing in children is weak.18,41,42 In the studies that do demonstrate significant effects, evidence suggests that antibiotic administration within three hours of diagnosis is important because of the increased mortality risk after a three-hour delay from diagnosis of severe sepsis in patients who are not in shock.18,36,43

Antibiotic Choice. The most recent antibiotic recommendations for the management of severe sepsis and septic shock can be found in the 2020 Surviving Sepsis pediatric guidelines.18 The pertinent details are summarized in Table 2.

Table 2. Antibiotic Choices for Pediatric Shock Cases18,44-49 Clinical Scenario Common Antibiotic Choices and Dosing Recommendations Sepsis without localizing symptoms Ceftriaxone IV or IM monotherapy (50-75 mg/kg/dose every 24 hours [max 1,000 mg/dose])

Meningitic dosing: 80-100 mg/kg/day divided every 12 or 24 hours

If high gram-negative resistance to ceftriaxone, consider adding gentamicin IV or another aminoglycoside (7.5 mg/kg/dose every 24 hours)

Can substitute with meropenem IV or another carbapenem (20 mg/kg/dose every 8 hours [max 1,000 mg/dose]) Sepsis where MRSA or ceftriaxone-resistant pneumococci suspected Vancomycin IV (45-60 mg/kg/day divided every 6 to 8 hours; monitor serum concentrations for dose adjustment [usual max 3,600 mg/day]) Immunocompromised children (i.e., oncology patients, transplant recipients) Cefepime IV (50 mg/kg/dose every 8 hours [max 2,000 mg/dose])

Can also consider meropenem IV (20 mg/kg/dose every 8 hours [max 1,000 mg/dose])

If mucositis is present or expected, substitute with piperacillin/tazobactam IV (240-300 mg piperacillin/kg/day divided into 3 to 4 doses [max 16 g piperacillin/day]).

If in shock, add vancomycin IV (45-60 mg/kg/day divided every 6 to 8 hours; monitor serum concentrations for dose adjustment [usual max 3,600 mg/day]). Neonates with HSV concerns Acyclovir IV (20 mg/kg/dose every 8 hours) Suspected/documented intra-abdominal infection Piperacillin/tazobactam IV (240-300 mg piperacillin/kg/day divided into 3 to 4 doses [max 16 g piperacillin/day])

Alternatively, consider ceftriaxone IV (50-100 mg/kg/day divided every 12 or 24 hours [max 2,000-4,000 mg/day]) AND one of the following: Metronidazole IV (10-13 mg/kg/dose every 8 hours [max 500 mg/dose)] OR Clindamycin IV (30-40 mg/kg/day divided every 6 to 8 hours [max 2,700 mg/day])

Alternatively, can consider meropenem IV (20 mg/kg/dose every 8 hours [max 1,000 mg/dose]) Toxic shock syndrome or necrotizing fasciitis Clindamycin IV (10-13 mg/kg/dose every 8 hours [max 900 mg/dose]) IV: intravenous; IM: intramuscular; MRSA: methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus; HSV: herpes simplex virus

Vasoactives

Shock that persists following a total of 40-60 mL/kg of fluid resuscitation is considered to be fluid-refractory and necessitates the use of vasoactive medications.41 The choice of vasoactive medication depends on the stage of treatment and patient condition. For patients experiencing high levels of peripheral vasoconstriction (cold shock), such as patients in hypovolemic or late septic shock, epinephrine is a suitable first choice, given its vasodilatory effects at low doses and its positive inotropic and chronotropic properties.

For patients exhibiting significant peripheral vasodilation (warm shock), such as patients in early stages of septic shock, norepinephrine is an ideal first choice, given its predominant effect at alpha-1 receptors that cause vasoconstriction. Although epinephrine and norepinephrine are recommended over dopamine, dopamine sometimes may be more readily available and can also be used for increasing renal blood flow, cardiac contractility, and blood pressure, depending on the dose used.18

In later stages of shock, where vasoconstriction is predominant or if cardiac performance augmentation is desired, dobutamine and milrinone can be considered. Table 3 shows a summary of vasoactive medications.10

Table 3. Summary and Considerations of Vasoactive Medications10,44 Agent Dose Mechanism Use Epinephrine 0.05-1 μg/kg/min α1, β1, β2 stimulation Fluid-refractory shock or cold shock (first line)

Lower doses potentiate β effects (vasodilation, chronotrope, and inotrope properties), and higher doses potentiate α effects (vasoconstriction) Norepinephrine 0.05-1 μg/kg/min α1, β1stimulation Warm shock with low blood pressure (first line because of α > β effects)

Additionally functions as an inotrope (β effect) Dopamine 5-10 μg/kg/min α1, β1, β2, D1 stimulation (dose-dependent) Fluid-refractory shock (second line) Vasopressin 0.17-8 milliunits/kg/min V1a stimulation Vasoconstriction in catecholamine-resistant shock (third line) Dobutamine 0.5-20 μg/kg/min β1 stimulation, mixed α agonist/antagonist As an inotrope and chronotrope in cold shock via β1 stimulation

α effects do not produce significant vasoconstriction; net effect is vasodilation. Milrinone 0.25-0.75 μg/kg/min Phosphodiesterase inhibitor As an inotrope and for vasodilation in cold shock (specifically in heart failure)

Steroid Use

The use of steroids in shock remains controversial. Given the inconsistent evidence, the 2020 SSC International Guidelines do not recommend or refute the use of IV hydrocortisone for cases of pediatric septic shock refractory to vasoactive medications.18 Intuitively, the physiologic case for glucocorticoid use in shock is strong because glucocorticoids increase blood pressure by increasing vascular resistance via norepinephrine effects on arterioles and by increasing fluid retention via mineralocorticoid effects on the kidneys.

There are important adverse effects, however, including hyperglycemia and increased risk of hospital-acquired infections.50 In patients with known adrenal insufficiency, stress doses of hydrocortisone of 50-100 mg/m2/day often are used to support hemodynamics.18,44 This can be simplified to giving 25 mg of hydrocortisone to children younger than 2 years of age, 50 mg to children between 2 and 10 years of age, and 100 mg to children older than 10 years of age.

In children without known adrenal insufficiency, the evidence for hydrocortisone in cases of shock that are refractory to vasoactive medications is mixed and insufficient to evaluate its effects.18,51-53 The only randomized controlled trial of the use of corticosteroids in children with shock refractory to vasoactive medications, the Steroids in Fluid and/or Vasoactive Infusion Dependent Pediatric Shock (STRIPES) trial, has not yet yielded peer-reviewed results.54

Diagnostic Studies

In the diagnostic evaluation and monitoring of shock, testing should focus on evaluating specific organ system dysfunction and monitoring parameters during resuscitation. Common diagnostic studies include a complete blood count, serum electrolytes, and a lactate level. Although no lactate thresholds have been established in children, elevated levels are associated with adverse outcomes in cases of pediatric septic shock.18,55-58

Data in adults have shown a threshold of 2 mmol/L to identify patients in septic shock, and lactate levels of more than 2 mmol/L in children requiring vasopressors are associated with 32% mortality, vs. 16.1% for lactate levels less than 2 mmol/L.55,59 One study showed that, as a marker of progress, normalization of lactate levels within two to four hours of presentation was associated with a decreased risk of persistent organ dysfunction.60 Additionally, lactate levels can help prevent missed cases of sepsis, which can quickly evolve into shock. At one tertiary care center, patients with sepsis that was missed initially were significantly less likely to have lactate levels drawn.61 Blood cultures also are important, as is a urinalysis and urine culture. Inflammatory markers (such as C-reactive protein, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and procalcitonin) can be drawn to evaluate for infectious risk as well.

A rapid blood glucose test is important in a mentally altered patient and for patients in septic shock. Stress hyperglycemia has been shown to be associated with increased morbidity and mortality in patients with septic shock through a variety of proposed metabolic, immunologic, and neurologic mechanisms.62-65 However, targeting a low-glucose target range (blood glucose < 140 mg/dL) with insulin therapy has significant risk of hypoglycemia, and randomized controlled trials in children have not shown clinical benefits.66,67 The 2020 SSC guidelines acknowledge that many providers target levels below 180 mg/dL because of the lower risks of hypoglycemia, although no direct comparisons have been studied.18 Children with septic shock particularly are at high risk of hypocalcemia, possibly caused by hormonal disturbances, and correction should be aimed at preventing severe hypocalcemia (ionized calcium of < 1.1 mmol/L) or cardiac arrhythmia.68 In the 2020 SSC, target calcium levels were not given, but the committee acknowledged that most providers target normal calcium levels for children with septic shock.18

For patients presenting with hemorrhagic shock, a blood type and cross-match and coagulation studies should be obtained. For patients who are suspected to have cardiogenic shock, assessment of cardiomegaly on chest radiograph can help with establishing the diagnosis. A 12-lead electrocardiogram can be obtained to evaluate for structural signs of heart failure, although its sensitivity is poor.69,70

Alternatively, point-of-care ultrasound is particularly helpful in determining ejection fraction, wall motion abnormalities, and the presence of fluid effusions to aid in the diagnosis of cardiogenic shock or pulmonary vascular obstruction.71

If obstructive shock is suspected because of a pneumothorax, a chest X-ray should be ordered or a beside ultrasound could be performed that shows minimal lung sliding. Point-of-care ultrasound also can be helpful in identifying cardiac tamponade. If a pulmonary embolism is suspected, visualization of flattening or bowing of the interventricular septum on bedside cardiac ultrasound has been shown to be moderately specific (83%) but poorly sensitive (40%) in adults, although its use is continually being refined.72-74 Chest computed tomography with pulmonary angiography should be obtained if ultrasound examination is not diagnostic and the patient is stable enough.75

Standardization of Care

Because of the high morbidity and mortality rates associated with pediatric shock, intervening early is particularly important, and timely identification and intervention are an area of process improvement. There are increasing calls for medical centers to standardize pediatric shock recognition and treatment in the ED via bundled approaches. Recommended components include:18

systematic screening for shock and severe sepsis that might progress to shock;

standardized detection criteria using electronic health record tools;

bundled treatments, including fluid, antibiotic, and vasoactive medication administration; and

constant quality improvement programs to assess the effect on clinical practice, and continuous adjustment to the institutional practice environment.

These bundles have been shown to improve PICU and hospital length of stay and mortality.76-81 Early identification using bundled approaches is particularly important, since shock can evolve rapidly.

All patients in shock should be admitted or transferred to a PICU for further treatment.

Conclusions and Future Directions

While similar in many ways to the management of shock in adults, management of children in shock requires unique strategies and remains an active area of research. The ED plays a critical role in the care of pediatric shock because interventions within the first hour can have a significant effect on patient outcomes. Care in the ED should be aimed at maintaining or restoring the patient’s airway, oxygenation, ventilation, and circulation to achieve normal heart rate, blood pressure, and mental status. Reversal of hemodynamic abnormalities in the ED has been associated with significant reduction in mortality regardless of the stage of hemodynamic abnormality at the time of presentation. Fluid resuscitation and antibiotics (if indicated) should be administered as soon as possible, and after 40-60 mL/kg of total fluid administration, vasoactive medications should be used.

Diagnosis of shock in children with significant medical history, neurological abnormalities that might affect examination, or a presence of medical devices/hardware can be easily missed, and these patients should be given particular attention. Given the importance of early management in the ED, research into new risk-stratification techniques using point-of-care imaging and novel biomarkers may help improve outcomes. It is hoped that future pediatric-focused randomized controlled trials will answer questions around steroid use, choice of fluid, and optimal vasoactive agents, among others. Lastly, given the importance of timely intervention, more medical centers are adopting bundled target-based approaches to patients in shock in an effort to reduce time to treatment, reduce variation in care, and ultimately improve outcomes.

References