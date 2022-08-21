Researchers Explore Connections Between Epilepsy and Postpartum Anxiety, Depression

By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

Women living with epilepsy showed more signs of anxiety and depression during pregnancy and postpartum when compared to other similar patients, according to the results of a report published online this week.

Researchers studied three groups. One included 331 pregnant women with epilepsy who were recruited during the first half of pregnancy and were followed until nine months after delivery. There were two control groups: one included 102 pregnant women who did not have epilepsy, and the second included 102 women with epilepsy who were not pregnant. Patients in the two controls were followed for the same duration as the pregnant women with epilepsy.

Participants completed detailed questionnaires regularly throughout the study period. Generally, patients explained any symptoms of depression or anxiety. But there were other questions, ranging from basic (e.g., age, education, income) to more detailed (e.g., planned or unplanned pregnancy, history of mood disorder diagnoses, prescribed medications to treat mood disorders). Those with epilepsy detailed their anti-seizure medications along with information about previous seizure episodes.

Taken together, investigators found pregnant women with epilepsy were depressed more often and their symptoms were more severe. After delivery, postpartum depression was worse for this group. Finally, anxiety symptoms were worse for this group than both control groups throughout the entire study period. Taking multiple anti-seizure medications concurrently, experiencing more than one seizure every 90 days, a lifetime history of mood disorders, and an unplanned pregnancy all were linked to higher risk for a major depressive episode.

“These results underscore the importance of regularly screening pregnant women with epilepsy for any signs of depression or anxiety and providing effective treatment,” said study author Kimford J. Meador, MD, of the Stanford University School of Medicine.

