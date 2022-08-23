New research shows that long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) are not a factor in the nation’s rising STI rates.1

“LARC does not increase STI risk,” says Brooke Whitfield, MA, study author and a doctoral student and researcher at the University of Texas at Austin Population Research Center. “There were no differences in STIs based on the primary contraceptive method used by a young person.”

Whitfield’s study does not support the hypothesis that increased LARC use has led to increases in STIs among young people, ages 15-24 years, in the United States. This is the age group disproportionately burdened by the STI crisis.

“Condom use and relationship status are better predictors of STIs,” Whitfield says. “The second key finding is that infrequent condom use and being in casual relationships, rather than serious dating relationships or being engaged or married, was a better predictor of STIs.” Fewer than one in five sexually active teens are tested for STIs, she notes.

Reproductive care providers should keep in mind that patients’ relationship status — such as if their relationships are casual — and whether they use condoms consistently could be predictors for contracting an STI.

“Healthcare providers can provide comprehensive contraceptive options,” Whitfield says. “They should educate young people on the growing STI crisis and remind them that their contraceptive method may prevent pregnancy but will not prevent STIs, so they should use condoms along with their contraception.”

It also is important for providers to advocate for comprehensive sexual education for teenagers. “If they don’t have access to condoms or know how to talk about condoms to a partner, it’s hard to reduce STIs,” Whitfield explains. “Equip young people to know about the [sexual health] services out there, where to get them, how to get them, and how to be engaged with a partner in a safe, comfortable, and healthy environment.”

Sexual education has been decreasing, so it may be up to clinicians to educate young patients about healthy sex. “Providers have a repertoire of online resources, and young people are tech savvy, so they can get resources on the internet,” Whitfield says.

For example, a Texas-based organization called Jane’s Due Process tries to fill the education gap with a hotline for young people to call or message.2

“They do stories on social media platforms and have different resources on their website about where they can get STI resources and where the nearest Title X clinic is,” Whitfield says. “Young people can call and ask questions, [such as] ‘I heard the IUD [intrauterine device] can cause me to be infertile. Is this true?’”

There also are social media sources on TikTok and Instagram where people can obtain accurate information. But providers should verify specific resources before recommending them.

“Planned Parenthood has a lot of resources on their website about different contraceptive methods and where to go,” Whitfield adds. “Groups have to step in and do what our formal system is not doing. Knowing about these organizations is another [tool] to have in their toolkit to share with young people.”

