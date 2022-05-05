Leaked Supreme Court Draft Signals Possible End to Roe v. Wade

By Jill Drachenberg, Editor, Relias Media

The fate of safe, legal abortion access in the United States was all but sealed when a Supreme Court draft overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito asserted in the draft majority opinion. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The document, labeled “1st Draft” and circulated to other justices in February, is not the court’s final decision. Opinions, drafts, and decisions are fluid and can change before a decision is published. In this case, the decision will not be finalized until late June or early July.

Still, the draft strongly indicates a devastating blow to reproductive rights. “This leaked opinion is horrifying and unprecedented, and it confirms our worst fears: that the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. “While we have seen the writing on the wall for decades, it is no less devastating, and comes just as anti-abortion rights groups unveil their ultimate plan to ban abortion nationwide.”

Several states already have passed abortion bans in anticipation of the court’s ruling. In 2021, Texas passed a six-week abortion ban that allows anyone to sue a person who helps a woman obtain an abortion. In April, the governor of Oklahoma signed a bill banning abortion outright, making the procedure a felony for healthcare providers, and providing exceptions only for medical emergencies. Idaho passed a law similar to the Texas civil enforcement scheme, allowing a woman’s immediate relatives to sue providers for abortions performed after six weeks. The law allows an exception for rape and incest but allows a rapist’s relatives to file lawsuits. The law has been temporarily blocked by the state’s supreme court.

These abortion laws will only serve to place women’s health in jeopardy. “It’s clear in countries where abortion is illegal or criminalized that women suffer more complications of pregnancy and higher mortality rates from unsafe abortions,” Mimi Zieman, MD, author of Managing Contraception and president of SageMed LLC in Atlanta, told Contraceptive Technology Update. “In this country, the most unfortunate and unjust consequence of restricting abortion is that women of lower income and women of color will suffer more than women who have the means to travel to other states and countries to get care.”

Women in marginalized communities will suffer most from lack of access to safe care. “It’s going to be much more difficult for young women, unmarried women, poor women, economically disadvantaged women, and women of color to obtain abortions,” says Robert A. Hatcher, MD, MPH, chairman of the Contraceptive Technology Update editorial board. “Women who have money and who can go elsewhere will have safe abortions because there will be abortions available in many other places.”

While some states are working to restrict or eliminate abortion access, others are pledging to secure it. California Governor Gavin Newsom created the Future of Abortion Council to find ways to strengthen access to care, especially for women from other states. The council will help the state prepare for an influx of women from abortion-restricted states and ensure cost is not a barrier to abortion care. The council also will seek to ensure additional training and timely reimbursement for abortions.

“In California, abortion will be legal,” Julie Rabinovitz, MPH, president and chief executive officer of Essential Access Health in Berkeley, CA, told Contraceptive Technology Update. “My hope is the government and legislature will adopt the recommendations and fully fund whatever is necessary to ensure access to people who want and need an abortion — not only in California, but also for those who come to California from other states where they do not have access.”

Contraceptive Technology Update will provide full coverage of the upcoming Supreme Court decision in the July issue.