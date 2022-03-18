OSHA Focused COVID Inspections to Run Through June 9th

The trusted source for
By Gary Evans, Medical Writer
OSHA has announced a temporary increase in “focused” inspections of hospitals and skilled nursing facilities that treat or handle COVID-19 patients.
The increased focus — designed to get the attention of these facilities to ensure they are protecting employees — began March 9, 2022, and will end on June 9, 2022.
Facilities may be selected for inspections if they meet any of the following criteria:
OSHA inspection procedures include the following instructions to its compliance safety and health officers:
Gary Evans, BA, MA, has written numerous articles on infectious disease threats to both patients and healthcare workers. These include stories on HIV, SARS, SARS-CoV-2, pandemic influenza, MERS, and Ebola. He has been honored for excellence in analytical reporting five times by the National Press Club in Washington, DC.