Nurse Conviction for Medical Error Roils Medical Groups

By Gary Evans, Medical Writer

Patients became less safe on March 25, 2022, when former registered nurse RaDonda Vaught was convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced to prison for giving a patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication, medical and nursing groups emphasized.

“We are deeply distressed by this verdict and the harmful ramifications of criminalizing the honest reporting of mistakes,” the American Nurses Association said in a statement. “Healthcare delivery is highly complex. It is inevitable that mistakes will happen, and systems will fail. It is completely unrealistic to think otherwise. The criminalization of medical errors is unnerving, and this verdict sets into motion a dangerous precedent.”

But the jury did not see it that way for Vaught, also convicting her of neglect for not monitoring the patient after giving her the wrong medication. She faces from one to six years in prison based on the sentencing guidelines for the two charges.

The incident occurred in 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, when a 77-year-old patient requested medication to ease her claustrophobia before undergoing a positron emission tomography (PET) scan. Vaught, 38, was instructed to give the patient midazolam (Versed), a calming sedative. Instead, she administered vecuronium – a more powerful neuromuscular agent. The patient died of paralysis and cardiac arrest. Regarding the monitoring charge, reports indicated that a room camera was on the patient but the video was not sufficient to tell if she was breathing.

Records show midazolam was in the drug dispensing cabinet, but after doing a manual override, Vaught typed in VE -- the first two letters of the drug name -- and mistakenly selected vecuronium, according to a federal investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services.

In 2021, Vaught testified before the Tennessee Board of Nursing, admitting she was “complacent” and “distracted” and did not double-check the drug selection. “I know the reason this patient is no longer here is because of me,” she said to the board. “There won’t ever be a day that goes by that I don’t think about what I did.”

The verdict was disturbing on multiple levels to the medical community, as healthcare workers are battling a two-year pandemic and many are leaving the field. Knowing they could face criminal charges for making a medical error is likely to worsen the situation, and clinicians are less likely to report mistakes that could be corrected if brought to light.

Robyn Begley, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, chief nursing officer for the American Hospital Association and CEO of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, said the verdict will have a “chilling effect” on patient safety.

“Criminal prosecutions for unintentional acts are the wrong approach,” she said in a statement. “They discourage health caregivers from coming forward with their mistakes, and will complicate efforts to retain and recruit more people into nursing and other healthcare professions that are already understaffed and strained.”

While noting that medical errors are one of the leading causes of death, the state board of nursing’s action of barring Vaught from practicing as an RN should have been sufficient punishment in the case, the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses (AMSN), said in a statement.

“AMSN believes legal proceedings in this situation were unwarranted, inappropriate, and unnecessary,” the nursing group said. “The patient’s family did not wish to see her criminally charged. Medical errors are rarely solely the fault of the individual committing the error. As such, hospitals and healthcare facilities have been encouraged to implement a just culture, intended to understand the systems failures that allowed an error to occur.”

The end result will be to instill “more fear in a health workforce already stretched to its breaking point,” the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) said in a statement. “All health workers, and especially nurses, need to feel our support right now. …This case has already damaged patient safety. Were this practice to be repeated in future cases of a serious or fatal error, there will be more damage, less transparency, less accountability, and more lives lost.”

The case should be a “wake-up call” for healthcare leaders to proactively identify system flaws and breakdowns that may lead to a medical error, the IHI said.

Gary Evans, BA, MA, has written numerous articles on infectious disease threats to both patients and healthcare workers. These include stories on HIV, SARS, SARS-CoV-2, pandemic influenza, MERS, and Ebola. He has been honored for excellence in analytical reporting five times by the National Press Club in Washington, DC.