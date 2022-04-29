COVID-19 Vaccine During Pregnancy Protects Newborns

By Gary Evans, Medical Writer

COVID-19 vaccination and pregnancy issues have been clouded by misinformation, leading women who are pregnant or trying to conceive to decline immunization. The accumulating evidence strongly suggests not only does vaccination safeguard pregnant women against severe infection, it also confers protective immunity to the newborn baby.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was 61% protective to the newborn.

“Babies less than six months old, whose mothers were vaccinated, were 61% less like to be hospitalized with COVID-19,” Dana Meaney-Delman, MD, chief of the CDC’s Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Branch, said at a press briefing. “In fact, 84% [of infants] who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were born to people who were not vaccinated during pregnancy.”

The fears of infertility in women after COVID-19 immunization appear to have begun with reports in Germany alleging the vaccine may trigger the immune system to attack the placenta, said Katelyn Jetelina, PhD, MPH, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center.

A debunker of false and misleading pandemic information, Jetelina said misinformation often contains a kernel of truth that is distorted to raise fears.

“The placenta does have a receptor that’s very similar to the receptor of the [SARS-CoV-2] spike protein,” she said at a webinar hosted by the American Public Health Association. “They are of the same family, so they do work the same way. However, they aren’t similar enough. They don’t have enough amino acid sequences to cause confusion to the immune system. In other words, the immune system cannot and will not mistake the placenta for a virus. The problem is this context is lost, and people come to an inaccurate conclusion that vaccines cause infertility.”

Researchers studied data from 20 children’s hospitals in 17 states from July 2021 through mid-January of this year. The findings “emphasize the importance of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy to protect people who are pregnant and also to protect their babies from being hospitalized,” Meaney-Delman said.

The CDC recommends women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or who may become pregnant so in the future take the vaccine and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines through recommended booster doses.

Gary Evans, BA, MA, has written numerous articles on infectious disease threats to both patients and healthcare workers. These include stories on HIV, SARS, SARS-CoV-2, pandemic influenza, MERS, and Ebola. He has been honored for excellence in analytical reporting five times by the National Press Club in Washington, DC.