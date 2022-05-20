Fed Healthcare Violence Prevention Law at a Tipping Point: If Not Now, When?

By Gary Evans, Medical Writer

Federal legislation that would require healthcare facilities to have comprehensive violence prevention programs is at a tipping point in Congress, having cleared the House with some bipartisan support that has raised hopes it will pass in the Senate.

The longstanding problem of patients and visitors attacking and verbal abusing healthcare workers has been made worse by the chaos and cultural divisiveness of the pandemic. Which raises the question, if not now, when?

This first-person account tells you all you need to know about escalating violence in the emergency department. A police officer with a decade of experience — a man of no small stature — embarked on a second career as an emergency department (ED) nurse. After 12 years as an ED nurse, he left the bedside, said Todd Haines, RN, BSN, president of the Tennessee state chapter of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA), at a May 4 rally for the bill in Washington, DC.

“I’ve been bitten, punched, slapped, kicked, spit on, while trying to provide just basic care to the patients,” Haines told the audience. “It was so bad that it got to the point to where the first chance I got to leave a bedside, I did. Please understand that I love ED nursing at the bedside; it’s just gotten to a point to where I had to leave it, and I’m not alone. It’s not just me. Nurses are leaving in droves. The abusive nature of the ED was bad before COVID, but I feel like COVID has made some people even meaner.”

Haines spoke at a rally outside the Capitol building to support the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act, which has cleared the House and has been introduced to the Senate by Sen. Tammi Baldwin (D-WI).

“The bill would ensure that the healthcare and social service workplaces adopt proven prevention techniques and are prepared to respond in the tragic event of a violent incident,” Baldwin said to the crowd. “As time is of the essence in this fight, I am excited to announce that this afternoon, I will go to the Senate floor and call for unanimous consent to fast track this legislation. We have waited long enough for this important legislation and if my colleagues want to oppose this bill, they are going to have to come to the Senate floor and explain why.”

Citing government data that show acts of violence are 12 times higher against healthcare workers than other occupations, Baldwin called continued inaction as care givers risk their lives on the frontlines of a pandemic “unacceptable.”

Though the Senate may be a tough hurdle to clear, the bill passed by the House, with 38 Republicans joining all Democrats in a vote of 254-166.

With physicians and nurses leaving their fields and more projected shortages projected in the future, a “long-term systemic change” will be needed in healthcare culture, said Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, president of the ENA.

“Protecting nurses and physicians is the right thing to do,” Schmitz said.” In what other service industry is it acceptable to spit on people or yell at them or treat them poorly without really any repercussions? Police reports and prosecutors that charge offenders should be the norm and not the exception. Health care systems should see workplace violence prevention programs and initiatives as vital to staff and not a burden.”

Within one year of passage, the legislation calls for healthcare employers to implement a comprehensive workplace violence prevention plan that would include at a minimum provisions previously published by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA published a proposed rule for preventing healthcare violence in 2016, but it was never finalized. If the Congressional federal law passes, presumably it could cited and enforced by OSHA and other federal agencies with healthcare oversight.

Among other things, that Congressional bill calls for annual training, reporting and investigation procedures, and workplace policies and violence prevention measures that could include:

security and alarm systems,

adequate exit routes,

monitoring systems,

barrier protection,

established areas for patients and clients,

good lighting,

entry procedures,

staffing and working in teams,

and systems to identify and flag clients with a history of violence.

For more on this story, see the next issue of Hospital Employee Health.

Gary Evans, BA, MA, has written numerous articles on infectious disease threats to both patients and healthcare workers. These include stories on HIV, SARS, SARS-CoV-2, pandemic influenza, MERS, and Ebola. He has been honored for excellence in analytical reporting five times by the National Press Club in Washington, DC.