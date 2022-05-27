Surgeon General Calls for Sweeping Action to Save Healthcare Workforce

By Gary Evans, Medical Writer

Battered by a two-year pandemic in which they often had to work under unsafe conditions without adequate personal protective equipment, healthcare workers are on the brink of a “burnout and mental health crisis” that will only worsen if it is not addressed through multiple national actions, warns U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA.

“Healthcare systems, health insurance companies, and government must prioritize health worker well-being,” Murthy said in a video message on the recently issued “urgent” advisory on the situation.

COVID-19 has been a “fully and uniquely traumatic experience” for healthcare workers and their families, Murthy wrote in an introduction to the report.

“Fear, loneliness, and uncertainty were pervasive,” he said. “The threat of targeted harassment and violence underscored many interactions. Some health workers were forced to wall themselves off from their loved ones. And too many served as the final comfort for patients walled off from theirs.”

Widely hailed as heroes as they faced the first waves of SARS-CoV-2, “this sense of acknowledgment and gratitude has faded — one more victim of the fatigue and frustration wrought by a prolonged pandemic,” Murthy said. “Today, when I visit a hospital, clinic, or health department and ask staff how they’re doing, many tell me they feel exhausted, helpless, and heartbroken. They still draw strength from their colleagues and inspiration from their patients, but in quiet whispers they also confess they don’t see how the health workforce can continue like this.”

The clear message in the 76-page report is that it can’t. Yet the very necessity of many critical actions should add some momentum to the recovery of a damaged system and its fractured work force.

“The stakes are high,” Murthy said. “If we fail to act, we will place our nation’s health at increasing risk. Equally as important, we will send a message to millions of health workers and trainees that their suffering does not matter.”

Americans are already seeing the impact of staffing shortages, and if the system continues to unravel, preventive care, emergency care, and medical procedures could be compromised.

“It will make it harder for our nation to ensure we are ready for the next public health emergency,” Murthy writes. “Health disparities will worsen as those who have always been marginalized suffer more in a world where care is scarce. Costs will continue to rise.”

That’s the glass half empty — or maybe completely empty — but there is opportunity to change this forecast if the nation makes a “a collective commitment” to protect and empower the healthcare work force.

“When health workers look ahead, they should see a future where their dedication isn’t taken for granted, and where their health, safety, and well-being is as much a priority as the well-being of the people and communities in their care,” Murthy states. “Never again should health workers be expected to work under the unsafe conditions that many of them faced during the pandemic.”

Destigmatize Mental Health

Beyond that, violence prevention legislation should be prioritized, and punitive policies for healthcare workers seeking mental health care should be eliminated. There also should be a non-punitive track to report substance abuse issues and get help.

“We can encourage vulnerability and open communication around mental health and substance use care, and promote care seeking as a sign of strength,” Murthy said. “We can offer evidence-based training and practices that support prevention, early intervention, and treatment of an array of conditions including burnout and mental health challenges.”

Murthy advocated reducing administrative and documentation burdens in electronic medical records (EMR) systems. The report states that for every hour of patient care, physicians spend two hours doing EMR documentation. Nurses spend 42% of their time in the EMR system and other documentation.

As well as reducing this “cognitive load,” healthcare workers need increased flexibility in work scheduling, competitive wages, paid sick and family leave, rest breaks, periodic evaluation of workloads and working hours, educational debt support, and family-friendly policies, including child care and care for older adults for all health workers.

The report also urges healthcare workers to be proactive about their own health and learn to recognize the signs of distress in themselves and colleagues. “Stay connected and reach out for help,” the report states.

The surgeon general includes a message to patients that probably should be signage at the entry of every healthcare facility:

“As a patient, be kind to health workers. While you should absolutely expect quality care and professionalism, acknowledging the pressure that health workers are experiencing can go a long way. Many may be feeling undervalued, overworked, or isolated. Some have faced harassment, stigma, and violence. Health professionals are doing their best to care for you.”

Gary Evans, BA, MA, has written numerous articles on infectious disease threats to both patients and healthcare workers. These include stories on HIV, SARS, SARS-CoV-2, pandemic influenza, MERS, and Ebola. He has been honored for excellence in analytical reporting five times by the National Press Club in Washington, DC.