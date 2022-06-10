Unprecedented: Monkeypox Spreads To 31 Non-Endemic Nations

By Gary Evans, Medical Writer

The near-simultaneous emergence of monkeypox in the United States, Europe, and other regions where it is rarely seen has raised questions whether the virus could become endemic beyond West and Central Africa where it is commonly found.

“There are scientists talking about whether monkeypox could become endemic in the U.S. and whether we can contain it,” Jennifer McQuiston, DVM, MS, of the division of high consequence pathogens at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a recent press conference. ‘We are working very hard to contain it. In the U.S. our containment strategy is focused on identifying cases, making sure they’re isolated to prevent ongoing spread, identifying their contacts, and making sure they get vaccine offered to them. It’s too early to know whether monkeypox could become endemic.”

Surprisingly, most of the cases appearing globally do not report travel to the endemic regions of Africa, according to the World Health Organization. While a “small number” of travelers had been to Nigeria, the WHO noted it was unusual for monkeypox to appear without travel to endemic regions in West and Central Africa.

“Most confirmed cases with travel history reported travel to countries in Europe and North America,” the WHO reported. “The confirmation of monkeypox in persons who have not travelled to an endemic area is atypical, and even one case of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is considered an outbreak.”

The sudden and unexpected appearance of monkeypox in non-endemic countries suggests that there might have been “undetected transmission for some unknown duration of time followed by recent amplifier events,” the WHO said. “The public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself in non-endemic countries as a widespread human pathogen.”

The "amplifier events" were not clarified, but the WHO makes reference to “extended sexual networks” of men who have sex with men (MSM) with regard to global spread.

The 2022 outbreak began in early May with the first cases in the United Kingdom, then quickly appearing in many other non-endemic nations. Common factors in many early cases included international travel by MSM. In the U.S. as of June 9, 2021, the CDC reported 45 monkeypox cases in 15 states and Washington, DC.

Internationally, there were more than 1300 cases in 30 other non-endemic nations, including the United Kingdom (321 cases), Spain (259), Portugal (209), Germany (131), Canada (109), and France (91).

In the U.S., 16 of the first 17 cases were men who identify as MSM, gay or bisexual, the CDC reported. Fourteen reported international travel. One case was in a woman who reported only heterosexual contact. “Current epidemiology suggests person-to-person community transmission,” the CDC reported.

Emergence of monkeypox in MSM complicates the public health message for the CDC, which is trying to raise awareness without creating the kind of stigma seen in the early, infamous days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

“Anyone can get monkeypox, and we are carefully monitoring for this in any population, including those who are not identifying as men who have sex with men,” McQuiston said. “In addition to the broad [outreach] we are also making efforts to raise awareness in the LBGTQ+ community.”

MSM may be reluctant to reveal contacts due to the social stigma aspect, possibly undermining contact tracing and giving monkeypox enough of a foothold to become an endemic infection in the U.S. says William Schaffner, MD, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University.

“I’m a little wary about whether tracing chains of transmission with classic public health shoe-leather epidemiology can eliminate this infection,” he says. “I’m sure it can curtail it, but I’m not sure it can eliminate it because not everyone will be willing to acknowledge their close personal contacts. Indeed, sometimes the contacts are anonymous or use false names. These are the kind of things when you have socially disapproved behaviors that result in challenges. There may be smoldering monkey pox in our population for some time. I hope that is not the cases, but it wouldn’t surprise me”

Another possible confusing factor is that while monkeypox is clearly spreading through sexual contact, it is not a traditional sexually transmitted disease (STD) that transmits through semen and vaginal fluids, said Laura Hinkle Bachmann, MD, MPH, chief of the CDC’s Division of STD Prevention.

“We do not currently have evidence that monkeypox is sexually transmitted in the typical sense,” she said. “But it can be transmitted during sexual and intimate contact as well as with personal contact in shared bedding and clothing. So, anyone can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or respiratory droplets when they're close to someone who has the infection. Some of these more recent cases started in the genital or in the perianal area.”

Monkeypox is usually self-limiting but may be severe in children, pregnant women and the immune compromised. No deaths have been reported as of June 10, 2022 in the U.S. outbreak.

For more on this story, see the next issue of Hospital Infection Control & Prevention.

Gary Evans, BA, MA, has written numerous articles on infectious disease threats to both patients and healthcare workers. These include stories on HIV, SARS, SARS-CoV-2, pandemic influenza, MERS, and Ebola. He has been honored for excellence in analytical reporting five times by the National Press Club in Washington, DC.