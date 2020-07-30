Congress Considers Legislation Addressing Healthcare Provider Mental Health

By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

Three proposals in front of Congress would address burnout, suicide, and other mental health concerns among healthcare professionals.

The latest, the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, was introduced this week. Named after an emergency physician who died by suicide in April, this bipartisan proposal would establish grant funding to support education and training on mental well-being.

“No one can witness that much suffering firsthand without it affecting them, and we must help provide the necessary resources and support now,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA, a bill co-sponsor. “We must also take steps to promote a culture of mental health among students, residents, and healthcare professionals so those who are struggling feel comfortable reaching out for the treatment and support they need.”

“Doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers shoulder the responsibility of saving lives. The COVID-19 pandemic adds to that stress and increases their own risk of becoming infected,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, another bill co-sponsor and physician. “This bill is an important lifeline for medical professionals so that they, too, can get the help they need even as they care for others.”

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) expressed its support for the Senate proposal, calling Dr. Breen “one of our own … an exemplar emergency physician.”

“Nobody should be forced to choose between their mental health and their career,” said ACEP President William Jaquis, MD. “Healing from this experience will be nearly impossible unless we eliminate the barriers to mental health treatment for physicians.”

In the House, lawmakers are working on similar legislation called the Coronavirus Health Care Worker Wellness Act. Through the Department of Health and Human Services, this act would provide grants to expand wellness programs and establish a long-term commission dedicated to working on clinician mental well-being.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-IL, whose wife is a physician, champions this legislation, noting, “I’ve seen the burden this pandemic has placed on healthcare workers as they’ve risked their lives to save others.”

“Reports from across the country have depicted the devastating impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the mental health of our nation’s frontline providers,” said U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-KY, another bill co-sponsor. “Many have faced critical supply shortages and endured long and stressful hours as they work to treat COVID-19 patients. … This bipartisan bill empowers medical facilities to establish or expand programs dedicated to promoting mental wellness among workers on the frontlines.”

Emergency Nurses Association President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN, and American Medical Association President Susan Bailey, MD, both put their groups’ support behind this proposal.

Finally, the HERO Act of 2019, a public safety officer-centric resolution, now includes an amendment that would provide grant funding for health and wellness programs targeted to healthcare workers. The amendment was included at the request of U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-TX, also a physician.

