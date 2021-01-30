By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday issued a fifth amendment to the declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act designed to speed the spread of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the amendment, any healthcare provider who is certified or licensed in one state can prescribe, dispense, and/or administer COVID-19 vaccines in any other state or territory. Additionally, any physician, practical nurse, or registered nurse whose certificate or license expired within the past five years can prescribe, dispense, and/or administer the shot in any territory or state if the certificate or license was active and in good standing before expiration.

“As vaccine supply is made more widely available over the coming months, having additional vaccinators at the ready will help providers and state health departments meet the demand for vaccine and protect their communities more quickly,” Acting HHS Acting Secretary Norris Cochran said in a statement.

