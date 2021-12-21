By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced it would expand support to short-staffed hospitals, send at-home test kits to millions of Americans, and boost access to vaccines as the United States braces for the omicron variant of COVID-19 and a possible explosion of cases after the holidays.

The White House said it will send 1,000 military medical personnel to hospitals in January and February, as needed, to assist areas that are struggling with staffing. The administration also will deploy another 100 clinical personnel to six states to work with the 300 such personnel that already have been deployed since news of the omicron variant broke. FEMA will play a critical role, providing staff and resources, including ambulances, emergency staff, and licensing for more beds.

In addition, the administration is prepared to disperse critical supplies, such as N95 masks, gloves, gowns, and ventilators, from the Strategic National Stockpile as needed. The Department of Health and Human Services sent more than 300 ventilators to states in need last week.

The White House said it plans to add to the 20,000 free testing sites that already exist with even more locations, starting this week in New York City. In January, the administration will begin sending at-home testing kits straight to American homes at no cost, part of a supply of 500 million tests the government plans to order. Officials are using the Defense Production Act to help test manufacturers ensure they have the needed material to produce as many kits as they can as quickly as possible.

Finally, the administration announced plans to expand vaccine capacity, including more pop-up mobile vaccine clinics and sending additional qualified vaccinators where needed.

American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack noted “today’s actions will help hospitals and their caregivers continue to provide the care their patients and communities depend on.”

“We continue to urge the administration to use all available tools at their disposal and not leave any resources or support on the sidelines,” Pollack said. “We also reiterate our call for all eligible Americans to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as they can in order to protect themselves, their families, and their communities against the worst effects of the virus.”

President Biden delivered more details about these proposals during a national address on Tuesday afternoon. For more Relias Media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, please click here.