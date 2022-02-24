By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

The FDA this week announced it has granted priority review to an expanded indication for the type 2 diabetes medication empagliflozin so clinicians can prescribe the drug to a wider patient population and potentially lower risks associated with heart failure.

Empagliflozin (marketed as Jardiance) received FDA approval in 2014 as a medication to control glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes. Now, patients with type 2 diabetes and those with established cardiovascular disease can take this drug to lower their risk for cardiovascular death. Further, patients with low ejection fraction or heart failure can take empagliflozin to help prevent hospitalization or death.

In November 2021, at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, researchers presented the results of a study that indicated patients hospitalized with acute heart failure greatly benefited from empagliflozin — regardless of diabetes status or heart failure history.

In January, the AHA released a scientific statement centered on patients with type 2 diabetes and meeting heart health targets. In the statement, among other recommendations, the authors floated the idea that oral sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (e.g., empagliflozin, canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, and ertugliflozin) could be prescribed to patients with type 2 diabetes to help with heart health.

