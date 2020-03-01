The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

ABSTRACT & COMMENTARY

Are Epidural Steroid Injections Cost-Effective?

March 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Predicting Outcome after Epidural Steroid Injection

Are Oral Corticosteroids as Effective as Intravenous Steroids in the Treatment of Acute Optic Neuritis?

Keywords

Steroids

lumbar

pain

injection

epidural

radiculopathy

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association