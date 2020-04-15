The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Pain Management in the Emergency Department: Opioids and Alternative Pain Management Therapies

April 15, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Alternatives to Opioids for Acute Pain Management in the Emergency Department: Part II

Alternatives to Opioids for Acute Pain Management in the Emergency Department: Part I

Pediatric Pain Management in the Emergency Department

Keywords

opioid

anesthesia

emergency

opioids

treatment

patch

pain

acute

acetaminophen

management

prescribing

lidocaine

ketamine

nerve

AUTHORS

Catherine A. Marco, MD, FACEP, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Dayton, OH

Allison D. Ensign, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, Assistant Professor, Department of Nursing, Utah Valley University, Orem, UT

Jennifer M. Oakes, DNAP, MSNA, CRNA, Associate Program Director for Nurse Anesthesia, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

PEER REVIEWER

Steven M. Winograd, MD, FACEP, Attending Physician, Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital Center, Assistant Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine, Mt. Sinai Medical School, Jamaica Queens, NY

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association