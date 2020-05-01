The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

ABSTRACT & COMMENTARY

Impact of Weight Loss on Lower Urinary Symptoms and Urinary Incontinence in Overweight and Obese Women

May 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Tamsulosin for Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms in Women

The Effect of Weight Loss in Overweight, Lactating Women on the Growth of Their Infants

The Effect of Major Depression on Quality of Life After Surgery for Stress Urinary Incontinence

Keywords

Obesity

Incontinence

urinary

weight

loss

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association