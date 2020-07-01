The trusted source for

HHS Distributing $175 Billion in CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

July 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is distributing $175 billion to hospitals and healthcare providers to compensate for their coronavirus response. Through the Provider Relief Funds, $50 billion is allocated proportional to providers’ share of 2018 net patient revenue.

“The allocation methodology is designed to provide relief to providers, who bill Medicare fee-for-service, with at least 2% of that provider’s net patient revenue regardless of the provider’s payer mix,” HHS explained. “Payments are determined based on the lesser of 2% of a provider’s 2018 (or most recent complete tax year) net patient revenue or the sum of incurred losses for March and April.”

Another $50 billion is allocated for providers in areas hard hit by the pandemic, rural providers, providers of services with lower shares of Medicare reimbursement or who predominantly serve the Medicaid population, and providers requesting reimbursement for the treatment of uninsured Americans.

HHS also provided an additional $15 billion in distributions from the Provider Relief Fund to eligible Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) providers that participate in state Medicaid and CHIP programs.

More information is available online at: https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/cares-act-provider-relief-fund/index.html#:~:text=CARES%20Act%20Provider%20Relief%20Fund,lines%20of%20the%20coronavirus%20response.

