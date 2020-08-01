Words and Phrases Related to Transgender Care

The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
Researchers and organizations that advocate for the transgender and gender-diverse communities provide these words and definitions to educate people about the transgender community. They offer suggested sexual health language that is respectful of transgender and gender-diverse patients:
Transgender advocacy groups recommend people avoid using certain terms to describe transgender individuals unless a person prefers those terms. These include “transsexual,” “transvestite,” and “sex change.” Other terms that are considered defamatory and damaging to transgender individuals include “deceptive,” “posing,” “pretending,” “tranny,” “masquerading,” “she-male,” “he/she,” “it,” “shim,” and “bathroom bill,” which is used by far-right extremists to oppose nondiscrimination laws that protect transgender people.5
Financial Disclosure: Consulting Editor Robert A. Hatcher, MD, MPH, Nurse Planner Melanie Deal, MS, WHNP-BC, FNP-BC, Author Melinda
Young, Editor Jill Drachenberg, Executive Editor Shelly Morrow Mark, and Editorial Group Manager Leslie Coplin report no consultant,
stockholder, speaker’s bureau, research, or other financial relationships with companies having ties to this field of study.