The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Exacerbations

July 15, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (AECOPD)

CRP and Reduction of Antibiotic Use in Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (AECOPD)

Keywords

COPD

Pulmonary

oxygen

exacerbations

chronic

obstructive

AUTHORS

John DelBianco, MD, Department of Emergency Medicine, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

Moira Davenport, MD, Associate Program Director, Emergency Medicine Residency, Department of Emergency Medicine, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

PEER REVIEWER

Catherine A. Marco, MD, FACEP, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association