How to Effectively Protect Peer Review Record Confidentiality

The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
Medical staff and hospital quality leaders can take several steps to protect the integrity of the confidential peer review process. Karen Owens, JD, an attorney with Coppersmith Brockelman in Phoenix, offers these suggestions:
Financial Disclosure: Author Greg Freeman, Editor Jonathan Springston, Editor Jill Drachenberg, Nurse Planner Nicole Huff, MBA, MSN, RN, CEN, Consulting Editor Patrice Spath, MA, RHIT, Editorial Group Manager Leslie Coplin, and Accreditations Director Amy M. Johnson, MSN, RN, CPN, report no consultant, stockholder, speaker’s bureau, research, or other financial relationships with companies having ties to this field of study.