The Joint Commission’s (TJC) 2020 Survey Activity Guide notes most accreditation surveyors will arrive for site visits unannounced or with short notice. TJC suggests putting a plan in place that can be enacted when surveyors arrive. Here are some specific tips from TJC regarding when surveyors arrive on site.

Educate the staff members most commonly at the hospital entrance about the possibility of a TJC visit. These staff may include greeters, information desk staff, and security guards. Explain what TJC is and require they confirm surveyors’ identity with their picture identification badges.

Establish a protocol for who these staff members should notify when surveyors arrive.

Provide a list of names and phone numbers to contact, including alternatives if the primary contacts are unavailable.

Ask surveyors to wait in the lobby until the necessary facility contacts and leaders can come to greet surveyors. The hospital contacts should confirm the surveyors’ identity with picture identification.

As soon as the surveyors’ identity is verified, provide the appropriate document for each program seeking accreditation.

If that information is not immediately available, they will begin the survey with an individual tracer.

Provide a base of operations for the surveyors. This area should be in a location that includes a desk or table, access to phones and the internet, and electrical outlets for plugging phone and laptop chargers.

Identify the employee at the hospital who will assist the surveyors with their access to all the electronic records.