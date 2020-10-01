The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) has evaluated several proposed arrangements related to COVID-19 and identified safeguards that pose a low risk of fraud and abuse, says Jennifer E. Michael, JD, an attorney with Epstein Becker Green in Washington, DC.

Through several responses to proposed arrangements, OIG identified safeguards applicable to most situations that will make remuneration safe from enforcement under anti-kickback and civil monetary penalty rules, Michael says. She offers this summary: