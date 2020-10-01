Fifty-one percent of nurses surveyed treated a patient testing positive for COVID-19 or was suspected of having COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

Nurses are most likely to treat COVID in hospitals of all sizes.

Forty-two percent of all respondents have experienced shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) (down slightly from 45% in a May ANA survey).

Of those experiencing shortages, 16% said the shortages were widespread (down from 21% in May).

Twenty-six percent experienced intermittent shortages of PPE (up from 24% in May).

The greatest shortages were claimed in long-term care, hospice, and with staff nurses.

Fifty-three percent of nurses say the PPE situation is the “same” or “worse” since May, while 42% or nurses say it has improved.

Shortages varied greatly based on type of PPE, with N95s in shortest supply.

Thirty-seven percent say they are “out” or “short” of N95 masks (down from 42% in May).

The greatest N95 shortages were in long-term care, home health, and hospice.

Shortages in other PPE were lower: goggles, 25%; face shields, 23%; gowns, 22%; elastomeric respirator, 18%; and surgical masks, 16%.

Although two-thirds of nurses say their N95 fit appropriately, 24% say it did not.

Sixty-eight percent of nurses say their facility requires re-use of N95 masks, with 88% saying re-use is “required” or “encouraged.”

The number of facilities requiring re-use rose from 62% in May to 68% in August, while “required” or “recommended” rose from 79% in May to 88% in August.

Nurses in hospitals of all sizes and staff nurses are most likely to say their facility requires re-use of N95 masks.

For those reusing N95 masks, 62% feel very or somewhat unsafe, which represents a 3% increase from the May survey.

Thirty-five percent feel very unsafe with reused masks (up 1% since May).

Twenty-seven percent feel somewhat unsafe with reused masks (up 2% since May).

Those feeling most unsafe work in large/medium hospitals and are staff nurses.

Nurses re-using N95 masks are re-using them many times.

Fifty-eight percent of nurses say they re-use N95 masks five days or more (up 15% since May).

Fourteen percent say they re-use N95s more than two weeks.

Re-use of N95 five days or more happened most often in long-term care, ambulatory, home health, and hospice facilities.

A similar number of nurses said their facility was decontaminating N95 masks (38%) than said they were not (41%). This represents a slight downward shift from May, when 43% were decontaminating and 38% were not decontaminating.

Most likely to decontaminate are large/medium and small hospitals and staff nurses.

Fifty-five percent of nurses who said their facility was decontaminating N95 masks felt somewhat or very unsafe by the practice, which is up slightly from 53% in May.

Most likely to feel unsafe with decontamination are nurses in large/medium hospitals, military/VA, and, especially, staff nurses.