Family planning clinics and contraceptive providers have had to search for creative ways to stay open and continue providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contraceptive Technology Update interviewed these seven family panning providers in this Q&A special report:

Jennifer Howell , MPH, sexual health program coordinator, Washoe County Health District, Reno, NV.

, MPH, sexual health program coordinator, Washoe County Health District, Reno, NV. Whitney Howell , DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, RN, district nursing and clinical director, Georgia Department of Public Health, Northeast Health District, Athens, GA.

, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, RN, district nursing and clinical director, Georgia Department of Public Health, Northeast Health District, Athens, GA. Evelyn Kieltyka , MSN, MS, FNP-BC, senior vice president of program services, Maine Family Planning.

, MSN, MS, FNP-BC, senior vice president of program services, Maine Family Planning. Amy Paris , MD, MS, director of family planning, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecolog, Geisel School of Medicine, Lebanon, NH.

, MD, MS, director of family planning, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecolog, Geisel School of Medicine, Lebanon, NH. Catriona Reynolds , chief executive officer, Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, Homer, AK.

, chief executive officer, Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, Homer, AK. Jean Smith , RN, BSN, PHN, public health nurse, Richland County Health Department, Wahpeton, ND.

, RN, BSN, PHN, public health nurse, Richland County Health Department, Wahpeton, ND. Kelly Verling, RN, BSN, public health nurse supervisor, Washoe County Health District, Reno, NV.