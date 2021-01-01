What follows is the guidance provided to nonclinical staff members rounding on patient rooms as part of the Adopt-a-Room initiative at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington (MD) Medical Center:

Arrival to unit: Notify the charge nurse and/or patient’s nurse.

Before entering patient’s room: Knock and receive permission before entering. Use proper hand hygiene. Prepare to smile and use cheerful tone of voice.

Entering patient’s room: Greet patient by name. Introduce yourself. Explain reason for visit.

Helpful script: Good morning/afternoon/evening Mr. or Mrs. _____. My name is ____, and I am from the ______ Department. My purpose for visiting is to see how you are doing. I want to ensure you are enjoying your experience. Do you have any concerns or would you like to recognize someone for providing outstanding care or service? If you do not mind, I or someone from my department will visit you tomorrow to check on you. Is there anything I can do for you before I leave? Thank you for taking the time to speak to me.

Addressing negative comments or concerns: When possible, offer an apology.

Example: I am sorry that we did not exceed your expectations. I will be sure to share your concerns with the appropriate person. Is there anything I can do for you now? Thank the patient.

Resource/Support: If another department or service has to be contacted, a list of departments, leaders’ name, and numbers is located on the guide.

Example: The patient complained their bathroom sink appeared to be clogged. The person conducting the rounds should quickly reference the guide and contact facilities to investigate the issue. Immediately responding to the issue in front of the patient demonstrates their concerns are a priority.