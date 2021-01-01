AUTHORS

Harvey S. Hahn, MD, FACC, Cardiovascular Fellowship Training Program and Co-Director, KPN CV Quality, Kettering Medical Center; Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Kettering, OH, and Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA

Paul Obeng-Okyere, MD, Chief Physician Resident, Kettering Medical Center; Clinical Instructor, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Kettering, OH

PEER REVIEWER

David Rosenthal, MD, Clinical Fellow, Electrophysiology, School of Medicine, UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, CA