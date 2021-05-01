AUTHORS

Andrea L. Kaelin, MD, FAAEM, RDMS, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

Nathan James, MD, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

Andrew Gurtis, MD, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

Adam James, MD, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

PEER REVIEWER

Dennis Hanlon, MD, FAAEM, Vice Chairman, Academics, Department of Emergency Medicine, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA