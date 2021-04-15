 

AUTHORS

Dustin B. Williams, MD, FACEP, Associate Professor, Program Director, Emergency Medicine Residency, University
of Texas Southwestern, Dallas

Melissa Smith, MD, Assistant Professor, Assistant Program Director, Emergency Medicine Residency, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas

Aman Pandey, MD, Senior Resident, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas

Larissa Velez, MD, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vice Chair for Education, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas

PEER REVIEWER 

Catherine Marco, MD, FACEP, Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Wright State University, Dayton, OH