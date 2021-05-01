The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is undertaking a major emphasis program to immunize patients and staff at dialysis centers nationally against COVID-19.

“People on dialysis who contract COVID-19 often have severe adverse health outcomes — half require hospitalization and 20% to 30% die,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement announcing the program. “Furthermore, advanced stage chronic kidney disease disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities. These same groups are less likely to receive a kidney transplant — and more likely to rely on long-term dialysis treatments.”

In announcing the initiative, the CDC issued facts and recommendations on vaccinating patients and staff, which are summarized as follows:1

Why vaccinate patients while they are at the dialysis clinic?