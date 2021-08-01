 

AUTHORS

Rachel Wiltjer, DO, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore

R. Gentry Wilkerson, MD, Associate Professor, Director of Clinical Research, Assistant Residency Program Director, University
of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore

PEER REVIEWERS

Steven M. Winograd, MD, FACEP, Assistant Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine, Mt. Sinai/Keller Army Hospital, West Point, NY

Aaron N. Leetch, MD, FAAEM, FACEP, FAAP, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine & Pediatrics, Program Director, Combined Emergency and Pediatrics Residency, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson 