We are thrilled to welcome Maria F. Gallo, PhD, as an associate editor for OB/GYN Clinical Alert. Dr. Gallo is professor and chair of the Division of Epidemiology at the College of Public Health at The Ohio State University and also serves as the associate dean of research. Her primary research interests include contraception and abortion care. Prior to her tenure at Ohio State, Dr. Gallo worked in women's health and fertility at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She brings a wealth of research experience to the evidence-based commentaries on women's health that OB/GYN Clinical Alert provides.

Rebecca H. Allen, MD, MPH, Editor