By Joseph E. Scherger, MD, MPH

Core Faculty, Eisenhower Health Family Medicine, Residency Program, Eisenhower Health Center, La Quinta, CA; Clinical Professor, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

SYNOPSIS: Consuming more olive oil was associated with lower cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. Substituting margarine, butter, mayonnaise, and dairy fat with olive oil also was associated with lower mortality risk.

SOURCE: Guasch-Ferré M, Li Y, Willett WC, et al. Consumption of olive oil and risk of total and cause-specific mortality among U.S. adults. J Am Coll Cardiol 2022;79:101-112.

Researchers used data of more than 60,000 women pulled from the Nurses’ Health Study (1990-2018) and more than 31,000 men pulled from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (1990-2018). The authors assessed possible associations with olive oil consumption and mortality. Those who had consumed the most olive oil (more than 0.5 tablespoons daily) demonstrated a 19% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and a 17% lower all-cause mortality rate vs. controls. In a substitution analysis, replacing margarine, butter, mayonnaise, and dairy fat with olive oil was associated with an 8% to 34% lower risk of total and cardiovascular disease mortality.

COMMENTARY

Olive oil is a health-enhancing nutrient that can lower cardiovascular risk and mortality rates. The authors of this study did not examine olive oil quality; patients should be aware not all olive oil is what it seems. I always recommend purchasing extra virgin olive oil from a reputable company. Some advocates of a plant-based diet discourage using any oils because of their fat intake.1 However, there is a major difference between healthy fats and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats, such as olive oil, are part of a balanced diet to prevent disease.2 It also is important patients know olive oil is best consumed with salads, not as a cooking oil. Because the smoke point is relatively low, healthy oil may become hydrogenated in the skillet, turning healthy fats into inflammatory trans fats. Others consider this concern to be overstated.3

