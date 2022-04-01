Healthcare workers in the United State experienced a more than twofold increase in injury and illness rates in 2020, the first year of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.1

Notable increases in days away from work (DAFW) occurred for nursing assistants, registered nurses, and licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in 2020.

Nursing assistants saw the highest number of DAFW cases with 96,480, a 250% increase from 2019. In 2020, DAFW cases for registered nurses increased by 291% to 78,740 cases. The median number of DAFW for nursing assistants doubled from 2019 (six vs. 12). DAFW for registered nurses and licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses increased in 2020 to 13 days and 12 days, respectively.

The data were based on required reports to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“OSHA is working expeditiously to issue a final standard to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19,” the agency stated.2 “As the agency works toward a permanent regulatory solution, employers must continue to comply with their obligations under the General Duty Clause, the Personal Protective Equipment and Respiratory Protection Standards, [and] other applicable OSHA standards to protect their employees against the hazard of COVID-19 in the workplace.”

