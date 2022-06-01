The Biden administration has launched a major initiative to bolster research on long COVID and improve the health of patients diagnosed with the mysterious collection of ailments.

On April 5, President Biden directed the Department of Health and Human Services to “develop and issue the first-ever interagency national research action plan on long COVID. The effort will advance progress in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and provision of services, supports, and interventions for individuals experiencing long COVID and associated conditions.”1

The initiative also will address the effects of long COVID on high-risk communities. It also will provide services to those dealing with a COVID-19-related loss as well as people with mental health and substance abuse issues related to the pandemic. Long COVID may be a cause of disability that would be subject to existing federal anti-discrimination laws.

“The administration recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in new members of the disability community and has had a tremendous impact on people with disabilities,” the White House noted.

The action calls for measures that include:

Launching Centers of Excellence based on ongoing and emerging research to determine how healthcare systems can better care for patients with long COVID;

Expanding long COVID clinics, such as those established in 18 VA facilities;

Promoting provider education and clinical support, including a new long COVID ICD-10-CM code (U09.9). Insurance coverage for long COVID is bolstered in state Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“Additionally, the essential health benefits provided by the Affordable Care Act generally provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, including long COVID, though coverage and cost-sharing details vary by plan,” the White House stated.

