AUTHORS

Jillian Merica, MD, Attending Emergency Medicine Physician, UNC Southeastern, Lumberton, NC; Core Faculty Member, Emergency Medicine Residency, Campbell University Affiliate

Daniel Migliaccio, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

PEER REVIEWER

Robert W. Schafermeyer, MD, FACEP, FAAP, FIFEM, Owner, Schafermeyer Consulting, LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina; Past President, American College of Emergency Physicians