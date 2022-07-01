There is ample evidence suggesting the teach-back method benefits patient safety. However, there are minimal studies on the teach-back method in surgical informed consent.1 “Our findings revealed a relative shortage of literature on the use of teach-back in surgery, compared to its rigorously studied and well-established use in other fields of medicine,” says Kevin D. Seely, osteopathic medical student at Rocky Vista University.

Seely and colleagues also found ambiguity in the definition of teach-back. “Therefore, in addition to outlining its potential benefit in surgical practice, we proposed a concise, practical definition of the teach-back method,” Seely says.

They defined the teach-back method as a communication tool that consists of a framing statement, delivery of new information, and several cycles of recall and clarification until comprehension is achieved.

“Shared decision-making in the informed consent process may be enhanced by implementing teach-back in preoperative discussions,” Seely offers.

REFERENCE