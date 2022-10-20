Family Members of Critically Ill Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Pneumonia Have a High Burden of Symptoms of PTSD

By Vibhu Sharma, MD Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado, Denver





SYNOPSIS: This multicenter cohort study found a high incidence of post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms among family members of COVID-19 patients at three months after the index intensive care unit admission.





SOURCE: Amass T, et al. Stress-related disorders of family members of patients admitted to the intensive care unit with COVID-19. JAMA Intern Med 2022;182:624-633.





The authors aimed to assess the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on families of patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) three months after index admission. PTSD was assessed using the Impact of Events Scale 6 (IES-6). IES-6 is a summed score (0-18), with higher scores indicating greater PTSD symptoms. A score of 10 or higher has been associated with significant PTSD symptoms while scores lower than 10 (while not diagnostic of PTSD) still may indicate clinically relevant symptoms. A cohort of 330 family members were surveyed at approximately 90 days after admission of their family member. Participants in the survey had a mean (standard deviation) age of 51.2 (15.1) years. Overall, 228 (69.1%) were women, 150 (52.8%) self-identified as white, and 92 (29.8%) were of Hispanic ethnicity. Symptoms of anxiety and depression also were assessed in these family members using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS). This scale has been validated for family members of patients admitted to the ICU and has seven items each for depression and anxiety subscales. A total subscale score of > 8 out of a possible 21 points implies significant anxiety or depression. A family satisfaction in the ICU (FS-ICU) questionnaire also was administered to assess satisfaction with ICU care and decision making. Family members with high scores on the PTSD questionnaire (IES-6) also were selected for qualitative interviews to assess their ICU experience given their experience of high stress in the ICU. Statistical analyses included linear mixed models for each outcome (IES-6 score and the HADS score). Missing outcome data were analyzed using multiple imputation via chained equations, “which fill in missing values stochastically using models built on other observed variables (3.4% of data cells were imputed).” Qualitative analyses also were performed using quantitatively identified variables of interest. The mean IES-6 score assessing PTSD symptoms at three months was 12; 64% of respondents scored 10 or higher. The mean HADS score at three months was 7.3. About half of respondents had a HADS-anxiety (HADS-a) subscale score of ≥ 8, and a third had a HADS-depression (HADS-d) subscale score of ≥ 8 at three months, implying a considerable burden of anxiety and depression. These proportions dropped to 34% and 25%, respectively, at six months. Women and individuals identifying as Hispanic had significantly higher IES-6 scores. Individuals with college degrees scored lower on the IES-6 scale than those identifying an education level of high school or equivalent. Similar results were seen for the HADS-depression scale. With respect to the qualitative analysis, higher IES-6 scores correlated with greater distrust with clinician-provided information; Hispanic participants described greater distrust.





