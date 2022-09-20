Lessons Learned, Initiatives to Support



Conceding that the pandemic has undone much of the nation’s progress on preventing the rise of antimicrobial resistance — especially in hospitals — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged support and funding for key initiatives that include the following:1

Tracking data: Rapidly identifying changes in drug resistance informs solutions to prevent spread and slow emergence.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the detection and reporting of antimicrobial-resistance data slowed tremendously because of changes in patient care, testing, treatment, and the capacity of healthcare facilities and health departments,” the CDC noted.

Preventing infections: The pandemic undermined efforts in healthcare infection prevention and control, amplifying antimicrobial resistant infections.

Antimicrobial use: Antibiotics were commonly prescribed to patients with COVID-19. Antibiotics are appropriate to treat serious bacterial infections and life-threatening conditions, such sepsis and pneumonia, but they are not effective against viruses.

Vaccines and therapeutics: Prevention products are needed more than new antimicrobials, including novel decolonizing agents to stop the spread by people who may not know they are carriers.

