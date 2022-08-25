Nurses Confirm Staff Shortages, Intention to Leave
By Greg Freeman
Research from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) underscores the severity of nurse staffing shortages and portends continuing problems with retention.1
AACN conducted its 2021 survey of nurses two years earlier than scheduled to research the pandemic’s effect on nurses. The group reported these key findings:
- “The nurse staffing crisis has become significantly worse. Only 24% of the respondents said they have appropriate staffing more than 75% of the time, compared with 39% of respondents in 2018.”
- “Nurses’ intent to leave their current nursing position increased. More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents stated they intend to leave their nursing position within three years, compared with 54% in 2018.”
- “Among those who intend to leave, 36% plan to leave within the next year.”
- “Among those who intend to leave, respondents said top items that could very likely influence them to reconsider include higher salary and benefits (63%, up from 46% in 2018) and better staffing (57%, up from 50% in 2018).”
REFERENCE
- Ulrich B, Cassidy L, Barden C, et al. National nurse work environments — October 2021: A status report. Crit Care Nurse 2022 Aug 1;e1-e18. doi: 10.4037/ccn2022798. [Online ahead of print].
Research from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses underscores the severity of nurse staffing shortages and portends continuing problems with retention.
Subscribe Now for Access
You have reached your article limit for the month. We hope you found our articles both enjoyable and insightful. For information on new subscriptions, product trials, alternative billing arrangements or group and site discounts please call 800-688-2421. We look forward to having you as a long-term member of the Relias Media community.