We are pleased to welcome Michael Roche, MD, (he/him) as peer reviewer for OB/GYN Clinical Alert. He takes over the role from Sarah Betstadt, MD, MPH, who had served as peer reviewer since August 2020.

Dr. Roche is assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He received his medical degree from Rush Medical College and completed his residency training at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Roche is passionate about resident education and is a recipient of the 2022 Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology National Faculty Award. His clinical interests include minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, nonsurgical management of fibroids and endometriosis, and reducing barriers to care. We look forward to the expertise and insight he will bring to the newsletter.